Texas A&M All-American Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

Another Aggie is heading to the 2026 NFL Draft in Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, an offensive lineman who was incredible during his six years of college football. Reed-Adams, a captain for the Aggies, will be greatly missed as he departs from Aggieland.

Coming out of high school, Reed-Adams was tabbed as a three-star recruit, as he began his collegiate career with Kansas, where he spent four seasons. He then came to A&M and became a part of a dominant offensive line for two years.

Texas A&M OL Ar’Maj Reed Adams announces on his social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft 👍



Signing it “Program Changer” on the way out is an absolute baller move



IG: the55armaj | @TBArmaj pic.twitter.com/dSEhaKL9x8 — Kannon Torres (@TorresKannon) December 31, 2025

Ar'Maj Reed-Adams' College Career

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Bill Norton (15) during the first quarter. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The offensive lineman from DeSoto, Texas, had offers from Illinois State, North Texas, Utah State, Southern Mississippi, New Mexico State, Rice and Kansas coming out of high school. He landed with the Kansas Jayhawks, where he spent four solid seasons as an offensive tackle.

As a freshman during the peak of COVID, Reed-Adams appeared in the Jayhawks' last five games of the season. With the season being cut short due to COVID, Reed-Adams saw the field in five of the Jayhawks' nine games that season.

As a sophomore in 2021 in his second season with the Jayhawks, his time on the field slowed down a bit as he only appeared in three games, split between playing on the offensive line and special teams. His junior season was the same way, as he appeared in a few games on the offensive line.

After hitting the transfer portal after the 2023 season, Mike Elko found a heck of a player in Reed-Adams. In 2024, Reed-Adams started at right guard in each game that season, helping pave the way for an Aggie rush attack that ranked second in the SEC with 195.5 yards per game.

Heading into the 2025 season, most of the offensive line from the 2024 season returned, making for a well-knit group of offensive linemen who knew how to communicate with one another on the field. The Aggie offensive line was up for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the most dominant offensive line in the country.

The offensive line has done a great job this season in protecting quarterback Marcel Reed, as he was sacked 17 times on the season, ranking 32nd in the country. Wherever Reed-Adams ends up in the 2026 NFL Draft, he will be a great asset to any organization, due to his experience, leadership, and overall love for the game of football.