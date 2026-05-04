Texas A&M Predicted to Land 5-Star CB In Major Recruiting Win

The summer offseason isn't just a waiting period until football season resumes once again in the fall. It's prime recruiting time for the next crop of high school athletes, and for the Texas A&M Aggies, landing the top members of the class of 2027 isn't a shortcoming.

Despite fierce competition from other schools — in this case, LSU — the expert consensus is that Texas A&M is in prime position to land a commitment from a five-star, top-10 cornerback for next year's freshman class.

5-Star CB Joshua Dobson Predicted to Commit to Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies have received a prediction to land five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson. Out of North Carolina, Dobson is rated as the No. 6 overall player in the 2027 class and No. 2 cornerback in the class.

If head coach Mike Elko can secure a commitment from Dobson, the Aggies will be set up nicely downfield even after safeties Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe are eventually gone from the secondary in 2027.

FONG BOMB: Rivals' @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Texas A&M to land 5-star CB Joshua Dobson👍



Dobson ranks No. 6 NATL. (No. 2 CB) in the 2027 Rivals300.



Details: https://t.co/J95Vc8wK2s pic.twitter.com/OeQVuaH2UR — Rivals (@Rivals) May 4, 2026

The prediction comes among tight competition for LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and Co., who are also in the market for highly-touted recruits that can excel in pass coverage. Currently, Rivals has Texas A&M at a 47.8% chance to land Dobson, with LSU at 36.5%.

A handful of other schools — Clemson, South Carolina and Auburn — have also extended offers to Dobson, although their chances compared to the Aggies and Tigers look slim.

Fast and with an excellent build for downfield coverage, Dobson is rated so highly for good reason. Reports describe him as "technically refined," with the ability to change direction on a dime and keep up with anyone on the field.

He ran a 10.78 100-meter dash during his sophomore track season, demonstrating the speed needed to guard receivers in collegiate play. His only area of growth, according to On3 scout Cody Bellaire, is developing physicality while on the run. His other strengths mark him as a player that can immediately make an impact.

Wiltfong's prediction comes with a score of others for the Aggies, already landing commitments from 12 different recruits, including five-star offensive lineman Kennedy Brown and four-star wide receiver Jaden Upton. Texas A&M has also been predicted to receive commitments from five-star tackle Mark Matthews, four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland III and four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis. With a record number of 10 players drafted in the NFL, the coaching staff's ability to develop is attractive to incoming athletes.

With the 12 commitments so far, the Aggies are already in the top spot in On3's ratings of the 2027 recruiting class. With more recruits like Dobson potentially adding their names to Texas A&M's roster, the Aggies are in a good position to hold on to that spot and secure their best recruiting class since last finishing at No. 1 in 2022.

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