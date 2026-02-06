Texas A&M Among Biggest NIL Spenders in 2026 Recruiting Class

Recruiting has been a part of the DNA of the Texas A&M Aggies over the last decade. While the infamous 2022 recruiting class has been remarked for its fallout, the Aggies have logged consecutive top-10 classes by 247Sports’ metrics.

After landing the No. 10 class in 2026, the Aggies are ready to make another run at an SEC title after falling short in 2025.

As part of that reloading effort, Texas A&M reportedly made a hefty investment in recruiting efforts. On3 reported that it was among the “biggest spenders” in the latest recruiting cycle.

Texas A&M Spending Big for Strong 2026 Recruiting Class

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Head coach Mike Elko has been regarded as a successful recruiter in addition to being a talented coordinator and defensive play-caller; 247Sports credits him for recruiting five-star Texas A&M starters Jaylon Jones and Shemar Turner.

Following back-to-back top-10 classes, the Aggies were regarded as one of the biggest spenders in the latest recruiting cycle. Twelve of the 13 Power Four general managers contacted by On3 named USC as the "biggest spender," with Texas Tech ranking second.

Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M were also among the most mentioned programs, with all three ranking inside the top 10 of 247Sports’ rankings. If the anonymous general managers are correct, it shows that money can play a big factor in recruiting success in this era of college athletics.

The Aggies landed 26 commits from the Class of 2026, including several potential high-impact freshmen, like running back KJ Edwards and edge rusher Tristian Givens. Cornerback Brandon Arrington was a consensus five-star recruit and could be a future star for the Aggies.

Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith (22) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Among SEC schools, Texas A&M’s recruiting class ranked fifth, showing that they can compete nationally with some of the top programs like Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

However, they faced strong competition to keep talent in the Lone Star State, landing one top-10 (Edwards) and three top-50 players in Texas. With the Aggies' own backyard being a strong recruiting ground, it is a battle to keep the top recruits in-state.

Fourteen Aggies were named to the final Rivals300 rankings. Texas A&M invested in the trenches with players like Samuel Roseborough and Bryce Perry-Wright while adding offensive playmakers like Jayden Warren and Aaron Gregory.

Texas A&M did not get much use out of its 2025 recruiting class last season, but that is often to be expected from a competitive program contending for conference titles and College Football Playoff berths. Running back Jamarion Morrow came on strong late in the season, while Marco Jones showed some flashes on the edge.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

However, the transfer portal was another way for the Aggies to flex their eye for talent and a willingness to spend. KC Concepcion and Mario Craver transformed Texas A&M’s passing offense overnight, and Tyler Onyedim, T.J. Searcy and Dayon Hayes provided depth along the defensive line.

This season, Texas A&M added several potential starters in the transfer portal. They transformed the offensive line with additions like Wilkin Formby and Tyree Adams. Ricky Gibson III and Anto Saka could be difference-makers on defense, and Isaiah Horton was one of the top wide receivers available.