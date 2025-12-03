Five Early Impact Freshman in Texas A&M's 2026 Recruiting Class

It is officially National Signing Day where thousands of high school athletes across the nation will put pen to paper, turning their dreams of playing college football into reality.

For Texas A&M, it marks the arrival of the No. 9 recruiting class in the nation featuring 26 signees. Per 247Sports, A&M’s class includes one five star, 17 four stars and eight three stars.

Here are five players who could make an immediate impact from day one:

KJ Edwards – Four Star RB

Carthage's Kelwin Edwards wins the Offensive MVP award during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carthage, (Carthage, Tx) – 5’10”/190lbs | No. 3 RB in the class

Despite the Aggies returning Rueben Owens and Jamarion Morrow, KJ Edwards has all the makings of a day one contributor.

The Carthage all-time rushing leader posted 1,596 yards on 133 carries and 14 touchdowns as a senior. That’s an absurd 13.3 yards per carry and 145.1 yards per game.

He enters Signing Day fresh off a 19-carry, 197-yard, 3-touchdown playoff performance in a 34-30 win.

He has been compared to Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and brings a rare burst of speed to an already explosive Aggie offense.

Brandon Arrington – Four Star ATH

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback Dezz Ricks react after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mount Miguel, (Spring Valley, CA) – 6’2”/180lbs | No. 2 ATH the class

Perhaps the most fascinating haul in A&M’s 2026 class, Arrington might be the fastest player in the nation.

You’ve heard of Noah Lyles, right? Arrington broke the Olympian’s Arcadia Invitational record with a 20.35 in the 200 meters during his junior year.

On the field, he’s just as electric. He’s rated the No. 2 athlete and a top-30 player nationally by 247Sports. He will likely play cornerback at A&M but could see opportunities as a receiver.

And with that speed, Arrington could be a day one option in the return game.

Aaron Gregory – Four Star WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Douglas County, (Douglasville, GA) – 6’3”/178lbs | No. 13 WR in the class

Even with one of the best wide receiver groups in the nation, A&M has been missing a true big body on the perimeter. Gregory brings exactly that.

And with KC Concepcion likely headed to the NFL draft, Gregory could push for a starting role from day one with Ashton Bethel Roman sliding into the slot.

He’s also been one of the most vocal Aggie commits, having pledged to A&M back on October 27, 2024.

Tristian Givens – Five Star EDGE

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Carver, (Columbus, GA) – 6’3”/215lbs | No. 6 EDGE in the class

Mike Elko walked into Kirby Smart’s backyard and stole two of the best EDGE rushers in America. One of them is Tristian Givens.

With Cashius Howell and Dayon Hayes set to graduate after this season, Givens could see early snaps as a freshman similar to the role Marco Jones has played this year.

He still has plenty of frame to fill out but under strength coach Tommy Moffitt, he’ll look like an SEC defender by the time summer camp hits.

Bryce Perry-Wright – Four Star EDGE

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Buford, (Buford, GA) – 6’2”/250lbs | No. 7 EDGE in the class

The other Georgia steal is Bryce Perry-Wright. Already at 250 pounds, he’s physically ready to play and could rotate alongside Givens immediately.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks compared Perry-Wright to a name Aggie fans know well: Nic Scourton.

That should get Aggie fans excited.

Long term, the pairing of Perry-Wright and Givens has the potential to terrorize SEC offensive lines for years to come.