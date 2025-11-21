Texas A&M Announces Massive Extension for AD Trev Alberts
The Texas A&M Aggies are locking in the future of their athletic department as a new era in College Station continues.
Texas A&M announced Friday that it has signed athletic director Trev Alberts to a six-year contract extension through 2031, which comes a little over a year since he took the reins in March 2024.
The pressure is certainly on for Alberts amid what hopes to be the golden age of Texas A&M athletics.
Massive Changes for Texas A&M Continues
Alberts took over for Ross Bjork, which marked another major change for the Aggies' athletic department. This came shortly after the hiring of Mike Elko as the next head football coach and only a few months before Michael Early became the head coach of the baseball team following Jim Schlossnagle's controversial departure.
Then in April 2025, the Aggies hired its next head coach for men's basketball, bringing in Bucky McMillan from Samford.
The Aggies have gone through some massive changes in the athletic department over the past two years, and Alberts has been right at the center of it. This includes the recent contract extension for Elko, who has Texas A&M football at 10-0 headed into Saturday's home game against Samford.
Unsurprisingly, Alberts has received a major vote of confidence from some of the University's head coaches.
“We’re building something special here at Texas A&M, and my partnership with Trev is an integral part of that," Elko said. "I’ve truly appreciated his leadership, especially the open dialogue he maintains with his coaches to gather feedback and elevate Texas A&M as one of the nation’s premier brands. This contract ensures continuity in the momentum we’ve already created, and I’m excited about our future.”
McMillan, who is still settling into his first year at the helm, has already built a strong bond with Alberts.
“Trev has proven to be a tremendous leader for our athletic programs at Texas A&M," McMillan said. " ... Trev has also built great relationships with the coaches and has created a sense of unity amongst all programs in the athletics department which has been vital for success. We’re looking forward to many more successful years under Trev’s leadership.”