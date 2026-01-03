Texas A&M Set To Host Top Defensive Lineman In Transfer Portal For Visit

The top priority for the Texas A&M Aggies in the transfer portal right now is, without a doubt, wide receiver Cam Coleman, but they also have their eyes on another option that is expected to bring success to the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Per a report by CBS Sports, the Aggies are slated to host defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo from the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who entered the portal just a few days ago.

The Gamecocks finished 9-5 in the 2025 season, which included a 7-1 record against Conference USA opponents, losing in the conference championship to Kennesaw State, but winning the Salute to Veterans Bowl over Troy, 17-13.

Texas A&M To Host Top Defensive Lineman

Oyebadejo, a 6-foot-7, 320-pounder, ranks as the sixth-best defensive lineman in the portal.

UCF Knights quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) rolls back to pass as Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive end Emmanuel Oyebadejo (99) moves in during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The announcement of the Aggies hosting the former Gamecock comes shortly after edge rusher Cashius Howell announced that he would be heading to the NFL draft after posting a season of 11.5 sacks, as well as Albert Regis also announcing his departure for the big leagues.

Oyebadejo earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in the 2025 season after totaling 41 tackles (27 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also recorded six hurries and five pass breakups while forcing two fumbles.

The Manchester, England native missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, and even his own head coach had plenty of positivity to say about the Brit.

“It may be the first time in 35 years of coaching that I’ve ever had a player like Emmanuel,” Jax State coach Charles Kelly said of Oyebadejo back in October. “He hasn’t played a lot of football. I mean, this is the first real football he’s played. He’s very intelligent, works extremely hard, and I talk to him about not trying to over-process the game, just play and things will take care of itself.”

The Aggies will have some in-conference competition for the defensive lineman, however, as he also has scheduled visits for the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers.

Oyebadejo's performance in the 2025 season also saw him finish as one of the highest-graded defenders overall per Pro Football Focus with an 82.0 rating.

While Mike Elko will look to get greedy with the transfer portal entering his third season as head coach and land both Oyebadejo and Cam Coleman, the Aggies gear up the game plan for the 2026 season, which sees them hosting Missouri State to open up the campaign.