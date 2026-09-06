Texas A&M Answered 3 Major Questions Against Missouri State

Texas A&M football has officially begun its 2026 campaign, and with it came a series of offensive fireworks and defensive perfection against Missouri State in a 50-0 win on Saturday. While the first half featured expected first-game rust in some key areas, the performance of head coach Mike Elko's crew was dominant on all three phases.

Of course, a 50-point shutout victory is an obvious sign things are going in the right direction, but there were a few questions critics and fans alike had in mind heading into the first bit of action for a program that is still in its infant stage in many respects under a newer coach.

With a good while to digest the first chapter of the newest Aggie football story, let's take a look at the three big questions the Maroon and White addressed in their season opener against the Bears.

Question 1: Is the defense just as good as advertised?

Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko points to a player after a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium. | Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI

There are really two answers to this one here. Short-term? Yes. Long-term? It absolutely could be. While every opponent is faceless, it is quite clear that the Bears would not and will not be the toughest competition the Aggies face this year, but the results were still phenomenal.

Missouri State's offense was held to just 67 total yards and averaged one first down per quarter, for a total of four against what could be the next Wrecking Crew defense. Forcing three fumbles was paramount in the defense's overall success, but its dominance was not achieved through constant flash, but rather through consistency on every play.

The Bears had just two snaps in the Aggies' territory, combining for a loss of a yard. Additionally, they had just two drives that resulted in more than 10 yards of total offense, and A&M backup quarterback Brady Hart accounted for half of Missouri State's passing yards on one throw. The opponents will get tougher, but so might the defense.

Question 2: Can Holmon Wiggins take the next step as an OC?

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball against the McNeese State Cowboys during the second quarter at Kyle Field. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Another of those short-term answers, it definitely appears to be an emphatic "yes". In his first play-calling duties since taking over for now-Kansas State head coach Collin Klein, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins helped the Aggies to a burst of 48 points and totalling just over 500 yards of offense.

Team captain Marcel Reed appeared comfortable in his second season as Elko's QB1, completing 21 of 30 passing attempts for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. A minimum of turnover-worthy plays helped shape his overall performance, adding 20 yards on the ground as well.

Eight different receivers hauled in a pass of at least 10 yards, and Wiggins has seemed to settle in quickly after his stint as the Aggies' wide receiver coach. Like the defense above, A&M's competition will get steeper, but the first game of action shows nothing but promise for the upcoming parts of the season.

Question 3: Is kicking back in College Station?

Texas A&M kicker David Olano | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

The answer A&M fans have been looking for is finally true: yes. After going a full season without a taste of consistency, the Aggies finally found it against the Bears when kickers David Olano and Asher Murray showed off their skills by making A&M two field goals from 28 and 47 yards out, respectively.

While not the farthest field goals by any means, the Aggies went an abysmal 16-for-26 on field goals a season ago, while also missing an extra point.

Now in the 2026-2027 season, the small sample size already appears to feature to capable starters, the likes of which could be a lethal weapon in future contests.

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