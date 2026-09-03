Texas A&M vs. Missouri State Bears Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

After nearly nine months without gridiron action in the confines of Kyle Field, Texas A&M football is finally back and is two days away from beginning its 2026-2027 campaign against Missouri State. A visitor from Conference USA, the Bears are coming off a 7-6 season and are entering one of the most hostile environments in college football.

Restocking their talent on offense and returning some of the Southeastern Conference's best on defense, the Aggies have the weapons to start their season with a boom of veteran production. It is with these facts that head coach Mike Elko's squad is expected to come away with a blowout win.

On paper, A&M has the clear advantage over its outgunned opponent, and with all-conference selections littering all over its proven roster, it is the Aggies' game to lose. But how will it all work out, and why will it for the Maroon and White in their season opener? Let's take a look.

It Just Means More...(depth and talent)

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It is no secret that the SEC has been one of the most dominant college football conferences in recent decades; therefore, it should not come as a shock that the CUSA has been a part of this reign of terror across the landscape, with the SEC holding an over 120-game advantage over Missouri State's conference.

Saturday's contest will offer no break from the status quo, as the Aggies have starters who have faced some of the country's best and won consistent reps, while they have young former blue-chip prospects and dynamic transfers to offer relief when required. Look no further than the cornerback position, featured two upperclassmen starters in Julio Humphrey and Dezz Ricks.

Waiting in wait? Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson and former five-star phenom Brandon Arrington are itching to get their hands dirty. A similar case can be seen across the defense as a whole, which, a season ago, was one of the best third-down defenses in the country and set a school record for sacks.

If the Aggies were toppling SEC offensive lines at this rate, there's reason to believe that the same pattern will follow with a smaller unit from the Bears. Offensively, there comes a similar situation as Missouri State will have to contain one of the strongest wide receiver rooms in the conference, and perhaps one of the best in the country.

The pass-catching trio of Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton and Ashton Bethel-Roman forms a lethal unit of offensive production, which combined for almost 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago. Quarterback Marcel Reed will be the facilitator in this Maroon and White machine, something Missouri State may not be ready for.

The matchup will feature two battle-tested quarterbacks in Reed and UTEP transfer Skyler Locklear, with the latter starting 16 games with the Miners before making his way to Missouri State to start for new head coach Casey Woods. Locklear tossed 23 touchdowns in that span, while Reed had 31 total touchdowns last year.

Ultimately, the contest comes down to players on the field, best against best. Now, in this case, that leans the Aggies' way, with experience and strength of competition being the name of the game. While a new season brings new ways of scoring, whatever the Jumbotron reads at the end, count on it to be in A&M's favor.

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