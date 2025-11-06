All Aggies

Texas A&M Cancels Non-Conference Game for 2026 Season

The Texas A&M Aggies have made changes to their 2026 schedule.

Zach Dimmitt

A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.
A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Amid a historic regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies are making some changes to their 2026 non-conference schedule for next year.

Per reports from Carter Karels of GigEm247, Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed that the football program has cancelled its game against Tarleton State next season.

The contest was set to be played at Kyle Field on Nov. 21, 2026, but the Aggies will now have a different game in its place.

Why Texas A&M, Tarleton State Cancelled the Game

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Karels reported that Alberts said that Tarleton State made the request to cancel the game. However, the two programs could reschedule the game for a different date in the future.

"Alberts said Tarleton State requested the cancellation, leading to the two schools mutually agreeing to cancel it," Karels wrote on X. "He added they plan to look for a mutually agreeable competition date in the future."

Other SEC programs have cancelled future non-conference meetings with non-Power 4 opponents after the conference announced it would be moving to a nine-game schedule.

The change requires each SEC team to schedule "one additional high quality non-conference from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season," per SECSports.com.

It's possible that this change now allows Texas A&M to schedule another Power 4 opponent for the non-conference slate next season. Currently, the Aggies have two non-con home games set against Missouri State (Sept. 5) and Arizona State (Sept. 12).

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional (major conference) opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

Here are all of the Power 4 teams -- including future Pac-12 opponents -- that Texas A&M currently has on its future schedule:

  • 2026: Arizona State
  • 2027: Texas State (Pac-12)
  • 2027: at Arizona State
  • 2028: Louisville
  • 2029: at Louisville

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football