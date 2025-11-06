Texas A&M Cancels Non-Conference Game for 2026 Season
Amid a historic regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies are making some changes to their 2026 non-conference schedule for next year.
Per reports from Carter Karels of GigEm247, Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed that the football program has cancelled its game against Tarleton State next season.
The contest was set to be played at Kyle Field on Nov. 21, 2026, but the Aggies will now have a different game in its place.
Why Texas A&M, Tarleton State Cancelled the Game
Karels reported that Alberts said that Tarleton State made the request to cancel the game. However, the two programs could reschedule the game for a different date in the future.
"Alberts said Tarleton State requested the cancellation, leading to the two schools mutually agreeing to cancel it," Karels wrote on X. "He added they plan to look for a mutually agreeable competition date in the future."
Other SEC programs have cancelled future non-conference meetings with non-Power 4 opponents after the conference announced it would be moving to a nine-game schedule.
The change requires each SEC team to schedule "one additional high quality non-conference from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season," per SECSports.com.
It's possible that this change now allows Texas A&M to schedule another Power 4 opponent for the non-conference slate next season. Currently, the Aggies have two non-con home games set against Missouri State (Sept. 5) and Arizona State (Sept. 12).
“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional (major conference) opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”
Here are all of the Power 4 teams -- including future Pac-12 opponents -- that Texas A&M currently has on its future schedule:
- 2026: Arizona State
- 2027: Texas State (Pac-12)
- 2027: at Arizona State
- 2028: Louisville
- 2029: at Louisville