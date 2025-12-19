What Texas A&M Players are Expecting from the Kyle Field Crowd for CFP

The Texas A&M Aggies are about to host a College Football Playoff game for the first time in their history, and it will be an iconic moment for the 12th Man. Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, is obviously known to be one of the most famous and difficult places to play in college football.

Many are excited to see what the atmosphere truly looks like on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. It is expected to be big-time, and the Aggies players made it known what they want to see when it’s time for kickoff.

A Next-Level GameDay Experience

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Fans cheer during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Every home game at Kyle Field is absolutely rocking with a crowd over 100,000, but the first-round College Football Playoff game against No. 10 Miami will likely take the building to another level. That is exactly what the team expects. In a pre-game press conference, a number of Aggies shared their thoughts for Saturday’s crowd.

Graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis has played in plenty of home games at Kyle Field during his five years at College Station. After finally making the CFP in his last year, Regis wants his last home game to be the best.

“Saturday is gonna be an amped-up crowd. In my expectations, I’m already putting this crowd at number one, out of all the years I’ve been here,” Regis said.

He recalls what it was like his first time running out of the tunnel onto the field, and that moment was really special for him.

“When you run out and you hear the crowd, smoke, the flames … Oh damn, this is really cool. I got emotional because I made it. The crowd is going to be a 1 of 1 experience,” Regis said.

Senior cornerback Will Lee III never got to experience a crowd of 100,000 during his time in the Big 12 with Kansas State. While it can get quite rowdy in Manhattan, Kansas, the stadiums and crowd go to a new level in the SEC, and the peak of that is Kyle Field. Lee’s first game with the Aggies was at home against Notre Dame, and he got the full experience.

“They’re gonna show up like it’s a night game,” Lee III said. Even though A&M wasn’t given a primetime slot, the atmosphere could be the best in the entire first round of the CFP, regardless of the 11 a.m. kick.

The Aggies always get the help of the famous 12th Man, and it can end up being the difference in a playoff setting against a quality opponent.

Junior linebacker Daymion Sanford has a strong belief in the College Station crowd.

“I know the 12th man is gonna show up. I hope they break the attendance record,” Sanford said.

The current Kyle Field attendance record is 110,633 set back in 2014 against Ole Miss. That was the largest football game attendance in Texas history and SEC history at the time. Even with all the support, it ended with a loss. The Aggies would like to bring a new record this time while also advancing to the quarterfinals.

With it being a playoff game, and 2025 setting program records for average attendance with over 106,000 at every game, a new all-time mark is quite possible.

Sophomore cornerback Dezz Ricks has experienced the crowd on both sides. His first visit to Kyle Field was as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023 and understands the challenges.

“I expect it to be the loudest it’s been. It’s a lot louder on the away sideline,” Ricks said.

In this pivotal game, he has it on his side.