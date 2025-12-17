Texas A&M WR Updates Injury Status Before College Football Playoff

A big reason for the Texas A&M Aggies’ first-ever College Football Playoff berth was the complete revitalization of the passing offense.

Last season, the passing game was not quite effective, but that all changed in 2025.

Thanks to two transfer wide receivers, the Aggies are formidable through the air. One of those wide receivers is sophomore Mario Craver, and he spoke at the CFP first-round press conference on Tuesday, giving key insight on his growth so far this season while sharing an injury update.

Craver is Ready to Go

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“Me getting back to full speed is going to help this offense a lot. This team knows that. I’m glad to be back out there at 100%,” Craver said.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog transferred to Texas A&M after his freshman season, where he ranked second in the SEC with almost 22 yards per catch. While he did make an impact his freshman season with 17 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns, Craver has taken his game to a new level with the Aggies.

The 5-foot-9, 165-lb receiver has been one of the go-to targets for sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed. Craver has 825 receiving yards on 52 receptions along with four touchdowns. Additionally, the former four-star prospect has been occasionally used as a rusher, being one of the fastest players in all of college football.

With his speed and ability to take the top off a defense, Craver’s health is very important. At 100% health, Craver is one of the premier big-play receivers in the SEC. He started his A&M career with a bang, garnering 122 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. Craver cracked over 100 yards his first three games, including a monster 207-yard performance against No. 11 Notre Dame along with a touchdown on just seven receptions.

Since that time, Craver has failed to cross 100 yards receiving in a game. While he did chip in with 80 yards and a rushing touchdown against his former team in Mississippi State, there has not been too much to notice.

A big reason for that was injury issues. Craver has been dealing with a lower-body injury suffered at Missouri, and had only one catch against South Carolina the week after. Craver also missed the non-conference game against Samford before returning against Texas.

Clearly, his explosiveness took a hit after that incident, and Craver did not look the same. It has now been over a month, and the young star wide receiver is now back with no limitations.

Junior wide receiver K.C. Concepcion is the No. 1 receiver on the team, but Craver can give them huge chunk plays down the field. That will play a big role against a talented Miami defense.

The challenges Craver has faced along the way now in his sophomore year have prepared him in other facets as well.

“From week one till now, I’ve learned to become a leader when things are not going well,” Craver said. Fellow sophomore in Reed has also become a leader as well, and Craver says, “We’re ready to play behind him.”

The Birmingham, Alabama native has accustomed to the bright lights of College Station well, and can take this Aggie offense to a new level. Craver believes this team can be special all-around offensively, and with his return to 100 percent, that is now possible.

“It’s a dream of mine. I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC and be this type of player. We’re gonna come out and put on a show,” said Craver.

Kyle Field will be ready for his blazing speed.