Texas A&M's Cashius Howell Leads SEC In Impressive Defensive Stat
As No. 3 Texas A&M heads into the bye week 8-0 for the first time since 1992, there is one player who stands above the rest in the Southeastern Conference in sacks, and it is none other than Cashius Howell.
Howell, the redshirt senior transfer from Bowling Green, has been nothing short of incredible this season. He stands at the top of the SEC in sacks with nine on the season, including five within the conference.
Last season was his first year with the Aggies as Howell was able to record four sacks on the season, so he is well on his way to break his career high of 9.5 in 2023 with Bowling Green. Through the 2025 season thus far, Howell is averaging 1.19 sacks per game.
Howell Hungry On Defense
The Aggie defense has been incredible all season, especially in the matchup against Mississippi State, where they only allowed nine points for the Bulldogs, the lowest score they have put up this season.
A big part of this very successful defense is Howell, since he is able to track down the quarterback and make for long second and third downs, forcing the opposing offense to have to make up yards. Howell has had three dominant games this season, where he was able to move the line of scrimmage back multiple times, forcing the opponents to lose yardage.
Utah State
In the Aggies' second home game against Utah State, Howell made a name for himself has he came up with three sacks, which is impressive enough, yet they were all consecutive which absolutely lit up the 12th Man.
Mississippi State
Against the Bulldogs, Howell was able to record 2.5 sacks for a season-high 23 yards lost against quarterback Blake Shapen.
The defense was outstanding against Mississippi State as they only allowed nine points of offense that consisted of a field goal and a touchdown with a missed PAT.
LSU
When the Aggies completely shut down Death Valley with a 49-25 win over the No. 20-ranked LSU Tigers, Howell was able to record two sacks on Garrett Nussmeier, silencing the stadium.
In the Tigers' very first drive of the game, Howell was able to get to Nussmeier, forcing in a punt.
With the Aggies still having four regular season games to play, Howell will continue to seek out the other teams quarterback and have an opportunity to pass his career-high 9.5 sacks.