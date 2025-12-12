2 Toughest Games on Texas A&M's 2026 Schedule

It’s that time of the year when Texas A&M gets an early Christmas present, which was unwrapping the 2026-27 regular season schedule.

On that slate came three non-conference opponents and nine SEC conference games. A total of 12 games will be played next season with the home opener at Kyle Field on September 5, 2026. Seven of the 12 games will be in College Station, Texas, with four conference opponents visiting Aggieland. There will be five other games on the road.

Opponents who will be making the trip to play in front of the 12th Man include Missouri State, Arizona State, Kentucky, Arkansas, The Citadel, Tennessee and Texas. As for the away games, A&M will head to LSU for its first road trip, then to Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. It’s a gauntlet schedule, so which of those 12 games will be the hardest for coach Mike Elko’s program?

LSU Tigers

2026 is on the books. Plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/thxkXzb8Yi — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 12, 2025

Going to Death Valley is never an easy trip for opposing teams, especially when trying to walk out of there with a victory. A&M was able to do it this season in Brian Kelly’s last coached game before being fired. This time, there is a new sheriff in town as former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin takes over the program and hopes to get it back on the right page.

Looking over the roster, it could be a completely different team than this season, with questions at quarterback. With a new system, it will be a different vibe on the sidelines for the Tigers, and the same goes for the Aggies, who will have a different offensive and defensive coordinator, who helped contribute to the 49-25 win at Tiger Stadium. Expect a rowdy stadium, very likely at night, that wants revenge for losing the last two years to Elko.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs with the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Cue that song. It’s Dixieland Delight. When that song comes on in front of a raucous Roll Tide fanbase, it is one of the most electric scenes in all of college football. It’s almost hard not to sing along. Another song is "Sweet Home Alabama," which the PA system enjoys playing and gets the crowd going. Could this be a distraction on the A&M sidelines, soaking in all of the craziness? Possibly.

As for looking at the game, this could be a possible preview of two quarterbacks who barely missed out on earning an invite to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation. There’s a shot it could be a Ty Simpson versus Marcel Reed game that draws the entire conference's attention to see who comes out on top.

The winner of this game might have the upper hand in the voting. Another interesting storyline in this game could be the coaches going head-to-head. Luckily, A&M has its coaching situation solidified, but in recent days, reports have surfaced that Kalen DaBoer could be a frontrunner for the Michigan coach opening. Something makes this feel like an opportunity to showcase two of the SEC’s biggest brands, so there might be a ton of media in town for several reasons.