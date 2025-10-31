Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed’s Heisman Hype Keeps Growing
The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies may be the best team in the country.
They have one of the most impressive resumes in all of college football, arguably the most explosive offense and one of the best defenses in the nation. At the center of their historic season is quarterback Marcel Reed.
Reed has willed the Aggies to an 8-0 record for the first time since 1992, beat the LSU Tigers on the road for the first time in over 30 years and has built quite the personal resume as well. Reed’s streak of killer performances has thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race.
Marcel Reed: Heisman Trophy Candidate
So far in 2025, Reed has completed 137 of his 223 pass attempts for 1,972 yards and has rushed for 349 yards on 64 attempts. He has accounted for 23 total touchdowns, which ranks ninth in the country.
On top of being a Heisman Trophy favorite, Reed has been named as a member of the top 10 for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award that goes to the nation's top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class, embodying not only outstanding on-field performance but also character, citizenship, and leadership.
Against LSU, Reed recorded 310 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, completing 12 of his 21 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a career-high 108 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. His performance was enough to earn Reed a spot on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention list for the week.
It is not just Texas A&M fans calling for Reed to be in New York at the end of the season. Reed has become known nationally and is drawing the attention of some of the biggest names in sports media.
On Wednesday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Stanford Steve said Reed was his pick for the greatest individual honor in college football.
“I think that the way Marcel Reed does things, the way he got himself out of trouble [sets him apart],” Steve said.”I love what he brings to the table and I have him as the front runner.”
According to BetMGM, Reed (+550) is ahead of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (+800) and behind Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+400), Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (+325).