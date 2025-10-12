Texas A&M Defense Continues Third-Down Dominance
They say that third down is the money down in football. That’s especially true in a league as brutal as the SEC.
And when it comes to Texas A&M, they are really dang good at it. Against Florida, A&M held the Gators to 1-of-10 on third down, a key reason for Saturday night’s 34–17 win over the upset-minded visitors.
Through three SEC games, Mike Elko’s defense has allowed just two third-down conversions on 37 attempts. With numbers like that, it’s no surprise the Aggies are off to their first 6–0 start since 2016.
Mike Elko on the Defensive Performance
“I think we’re pressuring the quarterback really well,” Elko said. “Some of that is on the players. Sometimes, we put too much emphasis on schemes and what we’re calling or what we’re doing, but some of it is just our guys winning.”
And winning they are. After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter, the defense locked in, giving up just three points the rest of the game.
Aggie Defense Locks In After Slow First Quarter
Following Florida’s second touchdown with 2:41 left in the opening quarter, here’s what the Aggie defense did over the next three:
- Allowed just 96 total yards of offense.
- Forced five punts.
- Recorded two fumbles and one turnover on downs.
- Held Florida to eight first downs.
- Produced four drives that went for negative yardage, including a Dayon Hayes strip-fumble on the first play of one series.
“We’re trying to put them in positions where they can get favorable one-on-one matchups,” Elko said. “But at the end of the day, they’re just winning. It’s really hard to sit in that pocket right now on third down. The distances have been right, and it’s a challenge for offenses with the way we’re rushing the passer. We’ve got to keep teams off schedule and continue bringing that pressure every week.”
Leading the charge is emerging star Cashius Howell, who now sits at eight sacks halfway through the season, adding one more against Florida. He wasn’t alone in wreaking havoc. Hayes’s strip sack with just over four minutes remaining sealed the game, while Albert Regis added one of his own earlier in the game.
Now, a road gauntlet of Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri awaits the current No. 5 team in the country, and the defense must continue its dominance if the Aggies are to keep their College Football Playoff dream alive.