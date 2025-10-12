Texas A&M Dominates Second Half; Improves To 6-0 For First Time Since 2016
The Texas A&M Aggies have their best start since 2016, moving to 6-0 on the year after dominating the Florida Gators 34-17 at Kyle Field.
What initially looked like a contest between two high-powered offenses, combining for 35 points between the two teams, quickly became a dominant second-half performance from the Aggies' defense, allowing them to pull away for the win.
The Aggies continue to be one of the best teams in the country, playing complementary football that showcases both sides of the ball, which can be a problem for opposing teams to contend with.
First Quarter Slugfest
Both the Aggies and the Gators came out swinging to start the game on offense, including DJ Lagway, who started the game a perfect 6 for 6, and drove them down the field for an eight-play scoring drive where he found Amir Jackson for a one-yard touchdown pass.
The Aggies quarterback would respond himself, though, finding Mario Craver for a significant gain of 67 yards on a beautiful downfield throw, and then running in for an eight-yard score to tie it back up. The Aggies' defense would step up, forcing a three-and-out, and Reed would continue to dice the Gators' defense, going perfect four-for-four through the air on the drive, including finding Jamarion Marrow for the score.
The Gators would respond, though, taking only 2:41 of time before scoring off a Dallas Wilson reception touchdown. Still, though, the Aggies showed no signs of slowing down on offense yet, shredding the defense, this time on the ground, with 49 of their 75 yards through the run game, including a Le'Veon Moss 22-yard touchdown score.
The Aggies were a perfect 3-3 on offense in their first three possessions, scoring on every chance they got, but they would both hit a wall. The Gators would only get 33 yards in the quarter, while the Aggies would get 74 yards, but only three first downs. It would be enough to give them a 31-14 lead at halftime.
Second Half Defensive Stand
The second half was all about the defense for the Aggies, finding their groove and a half-time adjustments to shut down Lagway and the Gators' offense. They were disruptive, getting to Lagway in the backfield for a sack and holding them to only 68 yards of offense, while limiting them to only two first downs. However, they were also able to force a fumble, which the Aggies recovered and turned into a field goal to increase their lead.
The fourth quarter was no different, as they once again flexed their defensive ability, limiting the Gators to only 45 yards while picking up a sack and forcing another fumble. They limited the Gators to only 2:16 of possession time, dominating the line of scrimmage.
For the game, they allowed 319 total yards, but 190 of those came in the first half, with Mike Elko's squad making half-time adjustments to settle in and not allow them to find a rhythm like they did in the first half of the contest.
The Aggies will hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. CT