Texas A&M's Defense Must Start Giving Its Offense Better Field Position

Texas A&M's offensive struggles have received plenty of attention throughout the 2026 season, but the Aggies' defense deserves an equally critical look. At 4-4 overall and 1-4 in SEC play, Texas A&M has struggled to find consistency on both sides of the football. While the offense has failed to produce at the level expected, the defense has not consistently done its part to make the job easier.

One overlooked issue is field position. When a defense allows explosive plays, fails to generate pressure and struggles to get opponents off the field, it puts additional pressure on an already inconsistent offense. For Mike Elko, fixing those problems needs to become a priority.

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with his captains prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's Secondary Is Creating Bigger Problems

Texas A&M has experienced significant secondary breakdowns, allowing opposing receivers to find open space and generate explosive plays. Elko has acknowledged the problem, describing the secondary's performance as extremely poor and pointing to a lack of eye discipline.

Those mistakes are especially damaging because they can change the field position battle in a matter of seconds.

A 40-yard completion can turn a routine defensive series into an immediate scoring opportunity for the opponent. Even when the defense eventually makes a stop, the damage may already be done. The offense is forced to respond from a less favorable position, often needing a long drive just to get into scoring territory.

The Aggies cannot afford to keep giving opposing quarterbacks easy opportunities to attack their secondary. Better communication, improved coverage discipline and more consistent tackling are necessary if this defense is going to help the offense.

The Pass Rush Must Create More Opportunities

The secondary is not the only concern.

Texas A&M also needs more consistent pressure from its defensive front. When opposing quarterbacks have time to sit in the pocket, defensive backs are forced to cover receivers for longer periods, increasing the likelihood of breakdowns.

A stronger pass rush could help solve multiple problems at once.

Generating sacks, quarterback pressures and hurried throws would give the defense more opportunities to force punts and turnovers. Those plays can change field position and provide the offense with shorter fields to work with.

The Aggies need to become more disruptive early in drives rather than allowing opposing offenses to dictate the pace.

Elko's defensive approach has traditionally emphasized creating pressure and forcing mistakes. However, the 2026 defense has not consistently delivered the type of havoc needed to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

The Offense Needs All the Help It Can Get

Texas A&M's offense has not given the defense much room for error, either.

The blowout losses to Missouri and LSU exposed how little margin for error the Aggies currently have. When the passing game struggles to create explosive plays and turnovers become a problem, the offense becomes much easier for opposing defenses to contain.

That makes field position even more important.

An offense struggling to sustain long drives needs opportunities to work with shorter fields. Starting near midfield instead of deep inside its own territory can change the playcalling, reduce the number of first downs needed to reach scoring range and create more manageable situations for the quarterback.

The defense does not necessarily need to produce a takeaway every possession. Sometimes forcing a three-and-out, limiting a return or preventing a big completion is enough to give the offense a better opportunity.

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Elko Must Find Defensive Answers

The Aggies invested heavily in building a roster capable of competing in the SEC and making another run at the College Football Playoff. That investment needs to translate into better results on both sides of the football.

Elko cannot afford to view the offense and defense as separate problems. Poor defensive performances can put an inconsistent offense in difficult situations, while offensive mistakes can place additional pressure on the defense.

The solution starts with playing more disciplined football, limiting explosive plays and generating consistent pressure.

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