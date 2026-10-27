Mike Elko's Texas A&M Program Is Running Out of Excuses

Following another loss on the season, this time at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies drop to 4-4, a far cry from where expectations were at the beginning of the year.

A struggling offense, an inconsistent defense, discipline concerns, and more, have plagued the program that was looking to build on one of the best seasons in program history last year.

It's year three of the Mike Elko tenure, and the time for excuses is over. The program has struggled to find an identity or sustained success, and if things don't turn around, the team's identity will be decided for them.

One Outlier Season

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during a time-out in fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2025 campaign was a fever dream for the Aggies, and one of the best seasons in school history was finally happening after years of what felt like squandered opportunities. It was a sign that the turnaround had begun, the start of the Aggies' chance to become one of the most feared programs in college football.

Except that hasn't come to fruition this season.

Eight weeks into the year, and the program is 4-4, teetering on missing bowl eligibility, in a season that was supposed to be a near replica of 2025. The program was returning quarterback Marcel Reed, who flirted with the Heisman race last season. They added some of the top talent in the transfer portal thanks to a deep war chest.

None of it has paid off, though, and the Aggies are searching not just for answers but for an identity for the program.

The defense, which was supposed to be the focal point under Elko, has been middle of the pack in the SEC during conference games this season, while the offense is ranked 15th out of 16 in the SEC,

Last season, the offense moved because of a running game that opened up the rest of the playbook, while this year the Aggies have failed to establish that same ground game, and it's led to struggles in the passing game, which struggling accuracy issues haven't helped.

It starts at the top, with Elko, who is still trying to find sustained success himself. His best season at Duke was 9-4, but he regressed to 7-5 the following year. Now in his third season in College Station, he has amassed a 23-11 record, including a 13-8 conference record.

Take away the 2025 storybook year, and that drops to 12-9, including a 6-7 conference record. Finding his identity in College Station, in year three, with his players on campus, is the only way for the program to turn itself around, and until that happens, success will be in limbo.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.