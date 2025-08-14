Texas A&M Defense Showing Improvement in Key Area This Offseason
After ranking 90th in the country last season in passing defense, Texas A&M has shown growth in that area during fall camp. With a head coach and defensive guy like Mike Elko in charge, the Aggies' defense should be sorted out in no time.
"I think what is noticeable is there's a much better comfort level playing together," Elko said. "When you just talk about communication lines and when you're familiar and comfortable playing with the guy next to you, it makes it a lot easier to communicate through the difficult concepts and combinations that get thrown at you."
Last season, the Aggies ranked 13th in the Southeastern Conference in giving up passing yards per game with 232.2. The defense also gave up 20 passing touchdowns, which ranked 74th nationally, yet on a more positive note, the Aggies picked up 16 interceptions, landing themselves in the top 15.
How Has The Defense Improved?
Under the first year as a head coach, normally there are some kinks to sort out, with the Aggies needing to figure out their defense this offseason. With fall camp and scrimmages well underway, Elko has been working hard along with the defense to bring a better group out onto the field this season.
"When you talk about Will Lee IV, Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks, Marcus Ratcliffe, and Dezz Ricks, that group of kids now has played a lot of football together between fall camps, spring ball, the season," Elko said. "You certainly see an uptick in their familiarity with each other."
According to USA Today, Texas A&M's strength of schedule ranks seventh nationally for the 2025 season, and unless the Aggies want to go 8-5 for another season, the defense should be sure to improve on the field.
With the Aggies going on the road to Notre Dame and LSU, as well as hosting dominant teams such as Florida, Auburn and South Carolina, the secondary has their hands full.
"When everybody's trying to figure it out together, it's hard," Elko said. "When there are some experienced guys who can talk through things with guys who are less experienced, that speeds up the process. I think you're seeing that happen, and we'll see where it goes as we go through the rest of camp."
With the Aggies finishing up fall camp in the upcoming days, Texas A&M will soon set their sights on their first home game against UTSA, when they are back in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field on August 30.