Texas A&M Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M defensive end Rylan Kennedy has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Aggies, he announced on social media. Kennedy ended his redshirt sophomore season with 14 tackles and two sacks, coming during the UTSA and LSU games.

In 2024, Kennedy had his best collegiate season, as far as his statistics, where he recorded a career-high 20 tackles, which showcased 10 solo tackles and two passes deflected. He slowed down a bit in 2025 as he ended the year with 14 tackles, although he had a career-high two sacks.

Playing alongside Cashius Howell, Marco Jones, T.J. Searcy and Dayon Hayes, Kennedy was in the mix with some of the most dominant defensive ends in the program. Kennedy is a defensive end that the Aggies will definitely miss next season.

Kennedy's Career At Texas A&M

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) runs around the edge against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As a freshman in 2023, Kennedy played in 11 games for the Aggies, where he totaled 6 tackles throughout the entire season. Kennedy made his debut in the game against Miami on the road, yet he didn't record his first tackle until later in the season against South Carolina, where he picked up two.

He then was able to record tackles in three of the Aggies' last five games, including the bowl game against Oklahoma State where he picked up two solo tackles. He was also able to pick up his first pass breakup in the Aggies' bowl game.

Under the first year of Mike Elko, Kennedy had his best season, where he played in all 12 games for A&M. Kennedy was all over the field during his second season where he was able to pick up his first sacks.

In the Aggies' game against LSU, Kennedy was able to find the quarterback to record his first collegiate sack, yet he also picked up half of one against New Mexico State. Kennedy also recorded four quarterback hurries in 2024, putting pressure on the opposing offense.

Kennedy continued to be a force on the field in 2025, yet after the incredible efforts by Howell, Kennedy did not record as many tackles as he did during the 2024 campaign. All in all, wherever Kennedy continues his college career, he will make a lasting impact on the program he ends up at.

After two full seasons at Texas A&M, Kennedy will have two years of eligibilty remaining as he will be a redshirt junior heading into the 2026 football season.