New Texas A&M Edge Rusher Gets Honest About Expectations for Next Season

During the offseason, the Texas A&M Aggies seemingly reloaded on the defensive side of the football. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff added another proven piece on the defensive line with the addition of San Diego State transfer Ryan Henderson.

Henderson had a career-best season with the Aztecs as he totaled 22 tackles, seven sacks, and one pass breakup. The 6-foot-3, 250 pound, edge rusher spent four years at San Diego State before entering the portal just before the new year. Within a week, Henderson was committed to play for the Aggies.

The edge rusher's style of play can only be described as aggressive, and it's exactly what makes him a perfect fit in a conference like the SEC. Henderson recently told TexAgs that a major factor in his decision was the chance to face elite offensive linemen — both within Texas A&M's program and across the SEC.

Embracing the Jump to the SEC

Nov 8, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Ryan Henderson (10) tries to pull down Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Brandon White (1) in the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

With Texas A&M coming off of a 2025 College Football Playoff appearance and returning several key starters in 2026, the bar has been raised in College Station. Henderson understands that expectations are higher than ever for the Aggies.

"I'm excited," Henderson told TexAgs. "I want to get better — That's what I like about it. I know me going against the best tackles here are probably the best tackles in the SEC. So me going against them, they're going to prepare for me for the SEC ... I expect this team to give everything they got and get to the championship."

That kind of drive and confidence is exactly what the Texas A&M coaching staff is looking for in their transfer class. If his ability to get into the backfield translates from the Mountain West to the SEC, Henderson could quickly become a leader for the Aggies on defense.

Henderson's decision to choose Texas A&M wasn't just about opportunity — it was about competition at the highest level. The defensive lineman certainly has big shoes to fill with the departure of defensive end Cashius Howell, but there's reason to believe that Henderson could fit into the Texas A&M defense rather quickly.

What sets Henderson up for success is his skills as a pass rusher. The former Aztec dominated in the Mountain West despite only starting three games in four years. If the edge rusher can establish a starting spot on the Texas A&M defense, he could wreak havoc on opposing offenses in the SEC.

