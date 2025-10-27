Texas A&M DT Reveals How Defense Shifted Gears vs. LSU After Early Struggles
If you just look at the final score, you wouldn't be able to tell that the Texas A&M Aggies faced some hardships in the first half, as Marcel Reed threw two interceptions and the Aggie defense allowed over 200 passing yards, yet held the rushing attack to just 60.
As we always hear though, it isn't how you start the game, it's how you finish it. After the first half, the Aggies were a bit shaken up after the second quarter did no go in their favor, as LSU was able to score a touchdown, field goal and record a safety, not allowing A&M to score at all in the second.
For the defense, they were able to get their head back on their shoulders after half time as they only allowed LSU to score one more time late in the fourth quarter.
First Half vs. Second Half Stats
In the first half, LSU was able to drive down the field three different times as they scored on all three possesions, as they gained 195 yards in the first half, that was helped by a few long gains that the A&M defense couldn't stop.
"We just listened to our coaches," Texas A&M defensive tackle DJ Hicks said about the shift in defense. "We always knew that we could do it, it was really just being prepared. We prepared throughout the week, we worked hard and when those moments come you just got to make plays and we knew it was going to come."
The second half of the game looked like a brand new A&M team as both the offense and defense got cleaned up. The Aggie defense was excellent in the second half as they forced four punts and a turnover on downs, before touchdown late in the game.
The Aggie defense only allowed 99 yards in the second half, and 75 of those came from the late touchdown drive, meaning the defense was dominate in quarters three and four.
Another pivotal moment for the Aggie defense was getting to the quarterback, as they were able to sack Garrett Nussmeier seven times on the evening, to the point where he was pretty shaken up. Cashius Howell led the pack as he record two sacks, including one on LSU's first drive of the game.
Texas A&M will now head into a bye week before looking to keep things rolling on the road against the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 8.