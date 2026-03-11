Elite Texas A&M Commit Makes Rare Recruiting Move Amid NIL Era

In an era where elite prospects often keep their options open deep into the recruitment process, one highly sought-after prospect is taking a very different approach.

While many of the top athletes in the country continue to take visits and maintain contact with other schools, one Texas A&M commit recently made it clear that he's locked with the Aggies. Kamarui Dorsey, who's considered the No. 1 safety in the class of 2027, told AJC's Jeff Sentell that he's only communicating with Texas A&M.

“I’m really locked in on Texas A&M right now,” Dorsey told Sentell. “I’m not taking any other visits right now. I always keep an open line of communication with Texas A&M. That’s really the only school I’m looking at. I’m locked in with A&M.”

Dorsey's stance is particularly intriguing given the fact that the Georgia Bulldogs have been trying to get the five-star safety to take a visit to Athens. Despite strong pushes from the conference rival, Dorsey has completely shut down any discussions with other programs.

Why Dorsey’s Early Lock-In Signals Big Things for Texas A&M

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have always attracted elite high school talent. No matter who's in the running to land an elite recruit, Texas A&M has often found a way to stand out. But in recent years, head coach Mike Elko has taken taken that approach to a new level.

Over the past few days, Dorsey has become the second Aggies commit to highlight the program’s strong connections with its recruits. Kaden McCarty, the four-star edge rusher from Houston, Texas, also mentioned that he's locked in with Elko and the Aggies.

The fact that multiple top prospects are emphasizing their relationship with the Aggies is no accident. Elko and his staff have prioritized building trust with recruits early.

There's also something to be said about the Aggies' pull in the state of Georgia. Not only has Texas A&M earned a hard commitment from Dorsey, but Elko's staff has also earned commitments from four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson and four-star defensive lineman Elijah Patmon.

As previously stated, Dorsey has drawn the attention from other powerhouse football programs. While he's made it clear that Texas A&M is his top priority, the safety acknowledged that schools like Ohio State, Georgia, and LSU are still among the programs that he respects.

“It is really off the field,” Dorsey told Sentell. “I want to play in the SEC on the field, but it is the faith journey there and the family aspect there that are the big reasons for me. That’s why I chose Texas A&M.”

While other elite football programs may continue to show interest, Dorsey has made it clear that Texas A&M feels like home. In a recruiting era where prospects often keep their options open, the Aggies securing — and holding onto — an elite safety like him speaks volumes about the culture that Elko and his staff have built.