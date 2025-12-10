Texas A&M Faces Multiple Challenges vs. an Elite Miami Defense

Texas A&M is in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, and its path to a national championship is nothing short of difficult. The Aggies drew the No. 7 seed in the playoff, facing off against No. 10 Miami for the first round.

Miami has had an up-and-down season as it started off hot with a 27-24 win over Notre Dame, yet it suffered its first loss against Louisville as the No. 2 seed in the country. Louisville ended the year with an 8-4 record this season, so many people began to doubt Miami.

The Hurricanes are extremely talented on all fronts, with defense being a strong suit for them. Across the season, they have accumulated 658 total tackles on defense, including 34 sacks for 271 total yards.

How Does A&M Get Around The Defense?

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

With Miami having a very talented defense, it poses a real threat for quarterback Marcel Reed and the Aggies' offense if they want to leave Kyle Field one last time this season with a win.

"I think it's the best combination of defensive ends we've ever seen," Mike Elko said about Miami. "You know, in my time here, probably going all the way back to 2018, these two kids can absolutely destroy a game, and they're really, really talented."

With the postseason officially starting, A&M fans are hoping that star running back Le'Veon Moss can get back to work on the field, yet against a defense as strong as this one, it will be a real challenge for him if it's his first game back.

"They've got a lot of really talented inside bodies," Elko said. "I think they've only given up 79 runs of four yards or more in 12 games. So that's unbelievably impressive in terms of how they're controlling the line of scrimmage."

The Aggies are currently averaging 36.3 points per game, which is highly impressive, proving that they are a strong offense. On the other end of the ball, Miami hasn't allowed more than 20 points since its overtime loss at SMU on November 1.

"It'll be a big challenge for our offense," Elko said.

There are so many important factors that go into this game, yet when you have a defense as prepared as Miami, Texas A&M's offense needs to be just as prepared if the Aggies want to move on to the quarterfinal matchup against Ohio State.