Texas A&M Fans Won't Like Aggies' Early 2026 Record Prediction

Football season has officially wrapped up after the Super Bowl, but it’s never too early to start looking at next season’s college football schedule. The excitement for Texas A&M football in College Station never goes away, and the build-up for a highly anticipated 2026 season will keep on growing.

It’s always interesting to see early record predictions, and one verdict came out last week on social media about how Texas A&M’s regular season might go. Unfortunately for Aggies fans, it may not be what they were looking for.

Michael Bratton, also known as SEC Mike on X, hosts an SEC podcast and has over 87k followers on that platform. Bratton released his Texas A&M record prediction on Feb. 2 with picks for every game on the Aggies’ 2026 schedule.

A&M 2026 Record Prediction

2026 SEC record prediction following the transfer portal period



Texas A&M 8-4 pic.twitter.com/xCGhfZshzY — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 2, 2026

Bratton has Texas A&M going 8-4 in 2026. Given one of the top transfer portal and recruiting classes coming in with quarterback Marcel Reed entering his junior season after an 11-2 season, that may not be good enough in Aggieland.

He has A&M going 6-1 at Kyle Field, with the only loss being to Texas on Nov. 27 in the last game of the regular season.

Given the Longhorns have beaten the Aggies the last three times going back to 2011 and Texas expected to be a big player once again, there is a chance it could certainly happen in 2026. This prediction has A&M going an undefeated 2-0 in non-conference games to start the season. Texas A&M’s first game of the season is against Missouri State, and that is expected to be a big win.

The Aggies then take on Arizona State out of the Big 12, who are looking to bounce back after a tough ending to their season. That could very well be another win at Kyle. Kentucky was 5-7 and 2-6 in the SEC last year, and playing at home gives a great chance to go 3-0.

A&M’s first loss in this prediction is at LSU in Baton Rouge to a new look Tigers led by Lane Kiffin and top quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt. That would be a tight game and one of the better SEC matchups. A&M then gets a win at home against Arkansas and goes on the road again at Missouri and comes out with a win. The non-conference portion wraps up with a win over The Citadel at home.

The Aggies’ second loss is predicted to be at Alabama in Tuscaloosa. It’s always hard to beat the Crimson Tide at their house, and this could go either way as well. After a road win at South Carolina, Texas A&M takes on Tennessee at home in an enticing game. Bratton has a win in this, but has the Ags losing their last two games.

That includes another SEC road loss to Oklahoma in Norman. The Sooners were a College Football Playoff team last season, and it won’t be easy to win there. That loss could be debated alongside the Texas one.

This prediction has A&M 2-3 on the road and 5-4 in the SEC. That mark would not be good enough to make it a season to remember.

A&M’s schedule is ranked 15th out of 16 in toughest SEC conference schedules based on opponent power rating, just below LSU and ahead of Vanderbilt. The Aggies did seem to benefit from their SEC schedule last year, and did not play anybody in the top half of the conference besides Texas, who they lost to 27-17.