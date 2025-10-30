Texas A&M Fans Won't Like Latest Projections for Texas Longhorns Rivalry Matchup
Mike Elko and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are the team to beat in the SEC at this point in the season. They're the only undefeated team in the conference, and one of two teams undefeated in conference play, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Texas Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country to begin the 2025 season, before a season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and a later loss to the Florida Gators sent the Longhorns' season completely off the rails, and now they are on the ropes in the championship contention fight.
That being said, the Longhorns have slowly been making a comeback in the recent weeks, and as the two Lone Star teams close out their regular season against each other, despite their respective records, it still seems that the Maroon and White will have a mountain to climb when they visit the state capital.
Aggies Still Not Favored in Austin Despite Historic Season
Home field advantage is a massive aspect in college sports, especially college football, and especially in the SEC, and according to ESPN's matchup analytics, that seems to be coming into play heavily in the preview for the 2025 Lone Star Showdown.
Despite the Aggies sitting as the nation's no. 3 team and currently undefeated in the season, ESPN is still giving Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns the favorited odds for their game on Friday, November 28, their second game against each other as members of the SEC.
According to the site's analytics, the Maroon and White are given a 42.2 percent chance of victory in their first trip to DKR since the 2010 season, where they defeated their rivals in a 24-17 affair.
The Longhorns are undefeated in the 2025 season at the Forty Acres, and have a 57.8 percent chance of winning.
Last year's renewal of the rivalry saw a very game Longhorn team silence a rowdy Kyle Field crowd with a 17-7 victory, one that saw a dynamic Aggie offense struggle while failing to score a touchdown, instead having cornerback Will Lee III tack on their only points off of a 93-yard pick six from a Quinn Ewers pass.
This year, the script has seemingly been flipped for now, with Marcel Reed deep in the talks for the Heisman Trophy, an award that Texas quarterback Arch Manning was favored to win when the season started.
The two rivals are scheduled to kick off the Friday after Thanksgiving in primetime from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.