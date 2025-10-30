All Aggies

Texas A&M Fans Won't Like Latest Projections for Texas Longhorns Rivalry Matchup

It's very clear how much of a factor home field advantage is in the Southeastern Conference.

Aaron Raley

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) attempts to break a tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) attempts to break a tackle by Texas A&M defensive back Dezz Ricks (10) during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Elko and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies are the team to beat in the SEC at this point in the season. They're the only undefeated team in the conference, and one of two teams undefeated in conference play, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Texas Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country to begin the 2025 season, before a season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and a later loss to the Florida Gators sent the Longhorns' season completely off the rails, and now they are on the ropes in the championship contention fight.

That being said, the Longhorns have slowly been making a comeback in the recent weeks, and as the two Lone Star teams close out their regular season against each other, despite their respective records, it still seems that the Maroon and White will have a mountain to climb when they visit the state capital.

Aggies Still Not Favored in Austin Despite Historic Season

Home field advantage is a massive aspect in college sports, especially college football, and especially in the SEC, and according to ESPN's matchup analytics, that seems to be coming into play heavily in the preview for the 2025 Lone Star Showdown.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite the Aggies sitting as the nation's no. 3 team and currently undefeated in the season, ESPN is still giving Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns the favorited odds for their game on Friday, November 28, their second game against each other as members of the SEC.

According to the site's analytics, the Maroon and White are given a 42.2 percent chance of victory in their first trip to DKR since the 2010 season, where they defeated their rivals in a 24-17 affair.

The Longhorns are undefeated in the 2025 season at the Forty Acres, and have a 57.8 percent chance of winning.

Last year's renewal of the rivalry saw a very game Longhorn team silence a rowdy Kyle Field crowd with a 17-7 victory, one that saw a dynamic Aggie offense struggle while failing to score a touchdown, instead having cornerback Will Lee III tack on their only points off of a 93-yard pick six from a Quinn Ewers pass.

This year, the script has seemingly been flipped for now, with Marcel Reed deep in the talks for the Heisman Trophy, an award that Texas quarterback Arch Manning was favored to win when the season started.

The two rivals are scheduled to kick off the Friday after Thanksgiving in primetime from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football