Texas A&M Remains Slight Favorites vs. Miami In First Kyle Field Playoff Game

The final countdown.

In less than two weeks, the Texas A&M Aggies take on the Miami Hurricanes for the first-ever playoff game at Kyle Field, where the 12th Man will be ready to be the homefield advantage with so much at stake to survive one more week.

After the loss to the Texas Longhorns, A&M has work to do as it is coming off a 27-17 loss in Austin, Texas, a few weeks ago. As for the Hurricanes, they are coming off a 38-7 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Both teams have one last chance to prove they are national championship contenders. Will the SEC program or the ACC program prevail? Who goes to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes from the Big Ten?

Aggies 4-Point Favorites vs Hurricanes

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

This past Sunday morning, the College Football Playoff Committee released the final college football playoff rankings, and A&M was ranked No. 7 while Miami squeezed in over Notre Dame as the No. 10 seed.

With the Aggies in the seven spot, it awarded them the home game in College Station, where it is anticipated that over 100,000 fans will be in attendance to witness the game on the day College Gameday visits town to showcase the contest, where quarterbacks Marcel Reed and Carson Beck face off.

According to the ESPN Matchup predictor, A&M currently has a 54.3 percent chance of winning as 4-point favorites. Although there is still over a week to go until kickoff, those numbers might shift right up to kickoff and beyond.

Previously, the Hurricanes traveled to Kyle Field to take on the Aggies on September 17, 2022, with an 8 p.m. kickoff. The results went in favor of the Hurricanes, who escaped with a 17-9 win. This time, kickoff is at 11 a.m., so it will be interesting to see if the fans are still sleepy or already extremely rowdy and ready to go.

Both teams look very different since their last meeting in Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami defeated A&M, 48-33. That was still in the Jimbo Fisher Era, so the culture has changed since then, with Elko taking the school to new heights.

Coach Mario Cristobal guided the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record, where they narrowly missed the chance to play in the ACC Championship Game. A&M was in a very similar position: it could’ve made the SEC Championship Game with a win in the final game of the regular season, but choked in a hostile environment, missing out on a perfect season.

Only one of these programs can advance even after punching its ticket to the dance. On Saturday, December 20, the college football world finally find out which school has the better football team with the game scheduled to be televised on ABC.