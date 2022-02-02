Jimbo Fisher Calls Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin A 'Clown'

The Texas A&M Aggies have the best recruiting class in the country headed into the 2022 season. Twelve of A&M's commits are in SI99's 2022 recruiting rankings, with four Aggies making it into the top 10.

For all those celebrating Texas A&M's impressive haul of talent going into National Signing Day, doubters and naysayers questioned how coach Jimbo Fisher did it coming off an 8-4 season.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn't hold back on how the Aggies secured what is arguably the best recruiting class in program history.

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals," Kiffin said. "It’s like dealing with salary caps. I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Fisher responded passionately on Wednesday.

“And then to have coaches in our league say it? Clown acts," Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league, the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal, are using it the most. That’s the ironic part. It does piss me off.”

While A&M certainly does have the ability to offer unique NIL opportunities, Fisher feels there's more to their decision to become Aggies.

“To me, it’s insulting to the players we recruited that that’s why they would come (to Texas A&M)," Fisher said. "You ever been to a game here? … There ain’t a better university in this country.”

The Aggies were able to secure the third-rated linebacker in Sports Illustrated's rankings on Wednesday, as edge rusher Shemar Stewart signed his letter of intent to further boost the Aggies' historical class.

No word yet if Kiffin has any further comments about that. The Aggies and Rebels will square off at Kyle Field on Oct. 29.