Texas A&M Freshman Edge Named To 2025 Preseason All-American Team
With Texas A&M officially hitting the field in less than two weeks, many preseason lists have been coming out, including the 2025 Preseason True Freshman All-American Team, presented by On3. One of Texas A&M's very own, Marco Jones, made the list as an edge, with many very excited to see what kind of energy he brings to the field.
Jones, the defensive edge from Dublin, California, sits at 6'5", 258 pounds on the defensive side for Texas A&M this upcoming season as a true freshman. Playing high school ball at San Ramon Valley, Jones totaled 425 tackles, including 214 solo.
He is a huge threat to any offense as he also tallied 53 tackles for loss throughout his high school career, which included 13 sacks. He also added seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and six interceptions in his time at San Ramon Valley.
After such a decorated and impressive high school career, Jones was named a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, making him a target for any Division I program. He also ranked at No. 193 in ESPN's 300.
How Did Jones Land With The Aggies?
As a four-star recruit, Jones had nearly every college option available as he got 31 offers from top programs all around the country. Out of 31 offers, Jones had eight Southeastern Conference schools wanting him on their secondary, but ultimately, Texas A&M was the school he chose.
Out of all 31 offers, Jones only went on four visits, which slimmed up his options extremely quickly. He went on to visit Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas, and USC, where he ultimately chose the Aggies and Mike Elko.
There has been a lot of talk about Texas A&M's defense as they ranked 13th last season in the SEC in passing yards given up with 232.2 per game, ranking just above Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
With Elko taking over the program just over a year ago, it is expected to take a couple of years for the team to truly get back on its feet and rebuild the program as he hoped to do. While he took extremely positive steps last year, the defense did struggle, yet the Aggies aren't too worried about it since Elko is a defensive guy through and through.
With the Aggies starting the 2025 season on August 30 against UTSA, Jones could very likely be out on the field making big defensive plays, as the Aggies look for a positive season and fight towards a chance at a national championship.