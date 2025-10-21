SI

Texas A&M Football Program Levied Hefty Fine for Feigning Injuries

Defensive back Tyreek Chappell appeared to fall to the ground at the advice of the sideline in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over Arkansas.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was issued a public reprimand in addition to the program's fine for feigning injuries.
The SEC has fined Texas A&M's football program $50,000 for feigning injuries, the league announced on Tuesday.

In addition to the fine, head coach Mike Elko was issued a public reprimand by the conference for allowing defensive back Tyreek Chappell to fake an injury with a little over 12 minutes to play in last Saturday's win over Arkansas.

"Just prior to the player going down, a Texas A&M staff member can be seen in the video standing in the team area near the 25-yard-line signaling demonstratively to the player, pointing to the ground," the league's statement said.

A new rule this year in college football requires the team with the injured player to call a timeout if the player goes to the ground after the ball has been spotted. If the team of an injured player does not have any timeouts, and goes to the ground after the ball has been spotted, a delay of game penalty is issued on the offending team, which results in a five-yard penalty.

The SEC is certainly enforcing the feigning of injuries policy this season, and other conferences have been in lockstep. Overall, the feigning of injuries is significantly down compared to a year ago thanks to the new rules around the violation.

