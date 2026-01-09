Texas A&M Freshman Offensive Tackle Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

This week, the Texas A&M Aggies have gained momentum during the transfer portal period. Head coach Mike Elko and Co. earned commitments from multiple top offensive linemen, as well as some talented athletes on defense.

Despite the Aggies picking up steam on incoming transfers, the program seems to still be sorting through which athletes will actually return. On Friday morning, Texas A&M received news that freshman offensive tackle Jonte Newman is planning to enter the transfer portal.

NEW: Texas A&M OT Jonte Newman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/rddqTFhHQ1 pic.twitter.com/BplqmCabX4 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 9, 2026

Newman, a true freshman and Cypress, Texas native, was only with the program for one season. Despite being a top-50 recruit in the state of Texas, Newman didn't see game action in his only year at College Station.

A Blue-Chip Recruit Lost to the Transfer Portal

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It was in late 2024 that Newman signed with Texas A&M. Rated the No. 25 interior offensive linemen in the 2025 class, it was expected that the Bridgeland High School product would be an early contributor for the Aggies. Just over a year later, Newman seems to be looking for a new program where he'll be able to compete for a starting job.

Newman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, meaning that he was considered a blue-chip prospect. While it's unfortunate to see a player with that type of talent depart the program before ever taking the field, it's become a common reality in today's college football landscape. Even with the new transfer portal period from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, athletes have more freedom and opportunity than ever in the sport.

While the offensive tackle hasn't received a transfer portal rating from 247Sports, Newman will likely be a developmental piece at his next program. There's a chance he could earn a starting job at another Power Four program, but his lack of game experience could work against him in his transfer portal journey.

Newman becomes the 12th Texas A&M player and the first offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal. Many of the portal entries for the Aggies up to this point have been from the program's defensive line and skill positions.

Development vs. Immediate Opportunity

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Newman's decision reflects how difficult it is for coaches to retain young offensive linemen. While there are some that decide to stick it out and wait for their opportunity, many blue-chip linemen find themselves wanting to compete for a starting job. With Newman not even getting an opportunity to prove his worth, his decision to enter the transfer portal was likely expected.

The Aggies quick addition of transfer offensive tackle Wilkin Formby likely also played a factor in Newman's decision. Without a clear path to playing time in College Station, there's a level of logic in trying your luck elsewhere. Until college football comes up with new regulations on how many times an athlete can enter the portal, roster fluidity turnover will likely remain the same.

