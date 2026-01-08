Texas A&M Offensive Tackle Officially Declares for NFL Draft

The Texas A&M Aggies got another major announcement from one of their offensive linemen on Thursday afternoon.

Dametrious Crownover, who spent five years with the program, has officially made the decision to enter the NFL Draft.

Crownover appeared in 47 games for the Aggies while making 27 starts at left tackle. For the last two seasons, Crownover has been a cornerstone of Texas A&M's offensive line play. He was originally scouted as a tight end, but quickly transitioned to the offensive line at the collegiate level.

Texas A&M OT Dametrious Crownover makes it official on his social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft!



IG: dametrious.c | #gigem



Congratulations, @Dametrious1 pic.twitter.com/PSzF3rPWkm — Kannon Torres (@TorresKannon) January 8, 2026

At 6-7 and 336 pounds, Crownover brings NFL-ready size along with valuable experience against SEC defenses.

His development into a vital part of Texas A&M's offensive line make him a unique draft prospect for any NFL team.

Crownover's Loyalty Stands Out in the NIL Era

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) defends in coverage as Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) blocks during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Crownover's five-year career in College Station is something that's becoming increasingly rare in today's college football landscape. With the transfer portal and NIL opportunities giving athletes more freedom than ever, many choose to hop from program to program throughout their collegiate career.

The left tackle chose a different route, deciding to remain with Texas A&M through roster changes and coaching turnover while continuing to work his way into a starting role on the offensive line. By choosing to stay with the Aggies, Crownover was able to establish himself as a player that head coach Mike Elko could rely on week after week.

Now headed to the NFL, Crownover's loyalty becomes a positive trait to many NFL scouts. While many teams look for players that can turn their organization around in quick fashion, Crownover's track record provides teams with a reason to invest early in the offensive lineman.

Replacing a Reliable Offensive Tackle

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts on the sideline during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Replacing an offensive tackle like Crownover is no easy task. The Grandview, Texas native was one of the best pass-blockers for the Aggies this past season, and has even shown off his ability to run block up at an extremely high level.

With flexibility to pull on the offensive line when needed, head coach Mike Elko and his staff have their work cut out for them as they attempt to reload up front.

As of right now, former LSU Tiger Tyree Adams seems to be the leading candidate to earn the left tackle job. He spent three years in Baton Rouge, appearing in 18 games with 11 starts at left tackle.

At 6-7 and 310 pounds, the redshirt sophomore offers the Aggies comparable size on the edge of the offensive line.

Recommended Articles