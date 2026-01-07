Texas A&M Continues to Rebuild Offensive Line with Major SEC Commit

Cutting quickly to the chase, Texas A&M football faces a major issue heading into the 2026 season, which is the question of how it is to protect star quarterback Marcel Reed. The Aggies are likely losing four of their starters on the offensive line, so it will take a careful and meaningful evaluation to get the same level of production as last year.

Therefore, head coach Mike Elko and his staff have taken a deep dive into the transfer portal this offseason as the arms race for the best players continues to wage on. A&M has already snagged two of LSU's starting linemen, and now, the Alabama Crimson Tide has seen their starting right tackle trade his red in for Maroon and White.

Offensive lineman Wilkin Formby announced his transfer to A&M on Wednesday, as a short visit on-campus translated to the big man choosing College Station as his likely last stop in college football, per Pete Thamel.

The Newest 'Maroon Goon'

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The newest member of the A&M offensive line is a capable starter, and one has protected his quarterbacks from among the nation's most prolific pass-rushing talent. After starting two games in 2024, Formby started the entire season for the Crimson Tide in 2025.

Formby anchored the right side of the Alabama line as his quarterback, Ty Simpson, was able to have an incredibly efficient start to the season with over 20 passing touchdowns to just a single interception.

The Alabama run game struggled all season but not due to an inability in the offensive line, but instead from an injury-prone running back unit that was seldom at 100% come game time. However, that did not hold the team back, as the Crimson Tide rattled off a dominant midseason stretch of defeating four straight ranked opponents.

Now with the Aggies, Formby has an excellent opportunity to thrust himself into the starting lineup from day one, as Elko will be eager to find a player who can separate himself as an alpha in one of the most important positions in football.

The Aggies have now landed four offensive linemen out of the 2026 transfer portal window and all four of which have come from the SEC with valuable experience as starters. With offensive line coach Adam Cushing being among the conference's best, keep an eye out for Formby to become the latest Aggie to go pro on the offensive line.