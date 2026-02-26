Texas A&M In Heated Battle With Alabama For Top Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies already have two top 30 recruits in its 2027 recruting class, and have a chance to add the top player in the country.

Five-star corner out of Fort Worth, Texas, John Meredith III is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the country, and while the Aggies are viewed as the favorites, they have company in the pursuit of his services.

In an interview with Josh Newberg, Rivals' recruting insider Steve Wiltfong revealed that the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Aggies are the "1a and 1b" teams in Meredith's recruitment.

"This is a recruitment (John Meredith III) that can help decide who's going to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country," Wiltfong said. "Texas A&M is one of the frontrunners, Alabama is in the mix for that accolade as well. That's 1a and 1b in John Meredith III's recruitment right now. He was back in Tuscaloosa in January and Alabama continues to put a lot of pressure on the in-state Aggies in this recruitment."

Despite the strong surge from the Crimson Tide, Wiltfong still doesn't view them as the favorites to land the 6-foot-2 corner who played both ways this past season for Euless Trinity.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I could very well see him playing for Kalen DeBoer and company. With that being said, my prediction is still on Texas A&M."

Although Wiltfong tabbed Texas A&M and Alabama as the two programs that are pushing for Meredith the hardest right now, that doesn't mean others haven't tried. Meredith has racked up over 40 offers with schools such as Texas, Ohio State SMU, Georgia and Miami all pursuing him.

If the Aggies were to land Meredith, the level of talent they'd be bringing in to the secondary would be astronomical. If Meredith were in the mix, the Aggies' four highest-ranked commits in their class would either be a corner or saftey.

They have also landed four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey, who ranks as the top player at his position, four-star corner Raylaun Henry and four-star safety JayQuan Snell. Texas A&M's recruiting class currently ranks as the No. 4 group in On3's rankings, and an addition like Meredith would certainly give it a massive boost.

As for the Crimson Tide, they currently hold the No. 9 class in the country.

It's unclear at this time when the five-star corner plans to commit, but we do know that these programs won't let up until the very end.