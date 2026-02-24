Texas A&M Aggies Predicted to Land Elite Five-Star OT Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to build on their second season under head coach Mike Elko, who guided the Aggies to an 11-2 overall record and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

And as the Aggies head into the 2026 season with renewed expectations, Elko went to work throughout the offseason, bringing in several talented additions, with a number of them who will be looked upon to make immediate impacts and a talented young group of talent in the 2026 recruiting class, along with their already established returning talent.

It'll be Elko's job to blend all three of those phases throughout offseason workouts and spring practice to create another team that'll be competing for a spot in the postseason. And while that's the focus for the Aggies right now, they have not ignored the recruiting trail as they trend in the right direction with one of the elite class of 2027 prospects.

Texas A&M Leads the Running for Elite Offensive Tackle Prospect

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Monday, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman called several shots in an article, making predictions about where some of the top talent in the 2027 recruiting class will ultimately land, and the Aggies were in the bunch. As Spiegelman logged a prediction for Texas A&M to land elite five-star offensive tackle prospect Kennedy Brown.

The five-star prospect is one of the coveted recruits in the 2027 class, holding offers from some of the other top programs in the country, especially garnering attention in the SEC with offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Texas, among others, both in the conference and in other conferences as well.

Brown, a product of Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas, ranks as one of the top overall prospects in the nation, touted as the No. 9 player in the class of 2027 per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The six-foot-four 285-pound, offensive tackle is also one of the best players at his position in the 2027 cycle, ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the class, as well as the No. 3 player out of the Lone Star State.

247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks gave a long and detailed scoring report about Brown highlights some of the traits that make him such an attractive prospect and some of the areas where there might be question marks with the five-star prospect.

"Traitsy offensive tackle prospect who wears existing mass well while possessing additional bulking capacity," Brooks wrote. "Not the tallest tackle, but owns monstrous length. Experience at both tackle spots; can stay outside while providing roster flexibility across the offensive front. Multi-sport box checker with 50-foot shot put prowess. Natural bender who can wall off edge speed. Still growing into frame, which can impact fluidity at times. Future high-major starter with the tools to become a serious NFL Draft candidate."

While nothing's ever set in stone in this day and age of recruiting, the Aggies will undoubtedly continue to go to work, looking to secure a commitment from Brown and hang on to that commitment until early signing day later in the Fall.