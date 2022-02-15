Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Aggies CFP Contenders?

The Aggies ended a mediocre 8-4 season in anticlimactic fashion, as the team was unable to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 9 due to health and safety protocols.

But after an offseason that saw A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher reel in arguably the best recruiting class in program history, the expectations in College Station continue to grow headed into the fall of 2022.

Texas A&M is projected to meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2023 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2 in New Orleans, according to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy. The Aggies are favored in the spread by 6.5.

McMurphy's bowl predictions were 92 percent accurate on Selection Sunday last season.

The Sugar Bowl does not qualify as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this season, meaning the Aggies are projected to come up just short of making the four-team tournament.

Still, A&M had arguably the No. 1 recruiting class in the country after National Signing Day. Thirteen A&M recruits made it onto SI's 2022 prospect rankings, the most of any team. The Aggies even had four players in the top 10, further solidifying the unprecedented success by Fisher and the coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

A trip to the Sugar Bowl would certainly be impressive, but the Aggies are aiming for more.

