Skip to main content

Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: A&M vs. Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl

A&M's historic recruiting class is good enough to contend for a national championship

The Aggies ended a mediocre 8-4 season in anticlimactic fashion, as the team was unable to play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 9 due to health and safety protocols. 

But after an offseason that saw A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher reel in arguably the best recruiting class in program history, the expectations in College Station continue to grow headed into the fall of 2022. 

Texas A&M is projected to meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2023 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2 in New Orleans, according to Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy. The Aggies are favored in the spread by 6.5.

McMurphy's bowl predictions were 92 percent accurate on Selection Sunday last season.

USATSI_16749313
USATSI_16749127
Shemar Stewart
USATSI_16749160
rawImage

The Sugar Bowl does not qualify as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this season, meaning the Aggies are projected to come up just short of making the four-team tournament. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17014986
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Aggies CFP Contenders?

A&M's historic recruiting class is good enough to contend for a national championship

1 minute ago
USATSI_17669959
Play
Men's Basketball

Aggies' Late-Season Push Begins Now

A&M has easiest remaining strength of schedule in the SEC

19 hours ago
FKiWpulXEAge-kw
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Among Six Finalists For Top 2023 LB Prospect

The Aggies run on elite defenders could continue in 2023

22 hours ago

Still, A&M had arguably the No. 1 recruiting class in the country after National Signing Day. Thirteen A&M recruits made it onto SI's 2022 prospect rankings, the most of any team. The Aggies even had four players in the top 10, further solidifying the unprecedented success by Fisher and the coaching staff on the recruiting trail. 

A trip to the Sugar Bowl would certainly be impressive, but the Aggies are aiming for more.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

USATSI_17014986
Football

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Aggies CFP Contenders?

1 minute ago
USATSI_17669959
Men's Basketball

Aggies' Late-Season Push Begins Now

19 hours ago
FKiWpulXEAge-kw
Recruiting

Aggies Among Six Finalists For Top 2023 LB Prospect

22 hours ago
USATSI_16778021
Football

2022 NFL Post Super Bowl Mock Draft: Texas A&M's Green Remains Close To Home

23 hours ago
USATSI_8942455
News

Report: Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Returning To College Ranks?

Feb 14, 2022
Buzz Williams
Basketball

How Hot Is The Seat For Aggies Coach Buzz Williams?

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_4169603
News

Former Aggies QB Jerrod Johnson Lands NFL Coaching Job

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17680782
Football

Former Aggie Von Miller Stars In Rams Super LVI Win

Feb 13, 2022