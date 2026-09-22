Texas A&M's Kentucky Loss Changes Everything About LSU Week

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies took their first blow of the 2026 season to an unlikely opponent in shocking fashion, falling to unranked Kentucky Wildcats in a 31-21 loss at Kyle Field.

The Aggies took a major tumble following their rough Week 3 loss in the release of the newest AP Top 25 Poll as Texas A&M dropped 14 spots and well out of being a Top 10 team in the nation, falling from No. 9 to No. 23.

Now, while the Aggies are reeling and need to get back on track, they won't have much time to waste, as the schedule doesn't get any easier for Mike Elko's squad. Texas A&M leaves College Station for the first time this season and travels to Death Valley to take on the No. 10 LSU Tigers under the lights, with stakes ever increasing for a Week 4 matchup.

Th Aggies' Upset Loss Puts Them in Difficult Position

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have put themselves at a major disadvantage with their loss to the Wildcats, as they now sit with a 2-1 record through the first three games, begin 0-1 in conference play, and now head out on the road to what's considered one of the toughest places to play not just in the SEC but in the country.

Like the Aggies, the Tigers are also in major need of a bounce-back performance after losing on the road to the new No. 4 team in the country, the Ole Miss Rebels. And for the Tigers, they get the advantage of playing their next game in friendly territory.

While no game is ever guaranteed in the SEC, the Aggies headed into their game against Kentucky as heavy favorites and were handed a loss that puts their 2026 season not necessarily in jeopardy but in major danger of spiraling.

Following its trip to Baton Rouge, regardless of the result, Texas A&M still has plenty of other challenges remaining on its SEC schedule. The Aggies would still have to face four ranked teams on their schedule, with two of those games being on the road.

Texas A&M has to make trips to face the No. 19 Missouri Tigers and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide while also having to host the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers and the current No. 1 team in the country, the Texas Longhorns.

The Aggies put themselves in a tough position following their loss to Kentucky and will be forced to play close-to-flawless football, as a return to the College Football Playoff is still an expectation in College Station.

And the stakes get way higher when ending out on the road to face LSU as Texas A&M looks to avoid a 0-2 start in conference play and put itself in an even greater disadvantage.

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