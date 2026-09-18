Storylines to Watch the Most in Texas A&M's Matchup Against the Kentucky Wildcats

Week 3 of the 2026 college football season is already upon us, and just like last season, the Texas A&M Aggies have started the season with two straight wins, very decisive wins might we add.

The Aggies continue the opening stages of the campaign with a hosting of the Kentucky Wildcats, a team that they have only faced once in the past 70 years, which took place back in 2018 and resulted in a 20-14 win at home for the Maroon and White.

Eight years later, the Ags open up conference play against the Wildcats, and there are plenty of big storylines to follow as Will Stein's men gear up for a Saturday at Kyle Field, starting with Texas A&M facing off against an old friend on the sidelines.

Welcome Back, Bateman

Kentucky Football defense coordinator Jay Bateman during the game against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats just so happens to be none other than Jay Bateman, who held the same position for the Aggies in the first two years of Mike Elko's tenure in College Station before leaving for Lexington after last season.

Elko spoke on Bateman's departure and how it affected his play calling over the offseason, knowing he would be meeting his former DC down the line.

"I think that I'm on probably the seventh version of terminology in the last eight years and probably the third or fourth version of offensive terminology in my four years as a head coach, so I probably live on the uber paranoid side of that," said Elko. "Then, you factor in a coach leaving this building and going to multiple programs last offseason and you can imagine that quite a few things around here have had to change."

How Will Kentucky Bounce Back After Home Loss to Alabama?

Alabama Crimson Tide running back EJ Crowell (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is the conference opener for the Aggies, it's SEC game number two for the Wildcats, the first of which came last week at home against the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Starting out, Kentucky got out to a 17-13 lead at halftime, looking primed and ready to upset Kalen DeBoer's team and ride into Kyle Field with confidence galore.

And then the second half happened, and whatever momentum had been built up in the first half was quickly dashed.

Alabama rattled off score after score against the home team, and the Tide's defense didn't allow a single point in the back half, resulting in a gut-wrenching 45-17 defeat for the Wildcats.

Does Kentucky use the heartbreak of last Saturday as fuel for this weekend as they take on another conference powerhouse? Or will the Aggies hand out another beatdown to stay perfect for the year?

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