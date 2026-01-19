Texas A&M Lands Commitment From Elite 4-Star Offensive Lineman

People have different ways to start their work days on Monday, a quick cup of coffee, some meditation, even.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko started his work week by landing Texas A&M's second offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class, bringing aboard Kaden Scott, a four-star tackle out of Roosevelt High School in San Antonio, Rivals reported via X on Monday morning.

Scott marks commitment number 10 for the Maroon and White in their class, which is made up of all four-stars, which is currently ranked fourth in On3's national recruiting ranks behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Oklahoma Sooners.

Kaeden Scott Commits To Texas A&M

Scott, who stands at a towering 6'7, joins DeMarrion Johnson, another four-star recruit out of Tyler, TX, as one of the two offensive tackles that the Aggies have received commitments from in the class of 2027.

The San Antonio native chose College Station over the Red Raiders, Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Ole Miss Rebels, amongst others.

Scott is currently ranked as 149th-best player nationally in his class, the 16th-best offensive tackle, and the 20th-best in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Texas A&M first made an offer to the lineman on October 5, 2024, the day of their 41-10 manhandling of a top 10-ranked Missouri Tigers team that saw Le'Veon Moss torch their conference opponents for 138 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Scott would return to Aggieland for a few visits on game day in the 2025 season, and they have seemed to convince him enough that Kyle Field will be his home on Saturdays.

The lineman even went as far as to praise how the Aggies treated him, and how quickly he and A&M lineman coach Adam Cushing clicked during their first meeting.

“I love the way they treat me compared to a lot of other places,” Scott told Rivals. “That’s always appreciated. Coach Cush is a great guy. Since the first time we met, we clicked.”

Scott, alongside fellow A&M commits Brandon Arrington and Aaron Gregory, represented the West in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl on January 10 this year, further going to show the potential the junior lineman already has in store.

The Aggies have seemed to take the defensive route in their 2027 commits thus far, with their lone offensive commitment besides the two linemen being quarterback Jayce Johnson out of Valdosta, Georgia, and has been highlighted by a pair of safeties, Hampton, Georgia's Kamarui Dorsey and Waxahachie, TX's JayQuan Snell, the fourth and fifth-ranked safeties in the class, according to On3 Sports.