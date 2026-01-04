Texas A&M Lands Standout Linebacker as Second Transfer Portal Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to reload after the 2025 season, as many other programs are dealing with roster attrition that has come to be expected and normalized at this point in the college football calendar due to the transfer portal.

The Aggies have not stood still with the transfer portal officially opening on Jan. 2, already setting up official visits with players Mike Elko and his coaching staff deem as priority targets, and has got those guys in the building already.

With their quick work, the Aggies have already landed their first transfer portal commitment of the cycle after gaining the commitment from UTSA transfer tight end Houston Thomas on Saturday, and now, Texas A&M has its first transfer commitment on the defensive side of the ball.

Ray Coney Commits to Texas A&M

East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Ray Coney (0) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, CBS Sports Matt Zenitz reported on X that Texas A&M has received a commitment from Tulsa transfer linebacker Ray Coney. The linebacker was on campus on Saturday and Sunday for his official visit and has now locked in his commitment with Mike Elko's program.

Coney had initially scheduled additional official visits with the Florida State Seminoles, Purdue Boilermakers, and Virginia Cavaliers. The Aggies were able to make the right impression and secured the linebacker's commitment before he left College Station.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound linebacker had a great season with the Golden Hurricane, recording 129 tackles (40 solo), the ninth most in the country, and averaged over 10 tackles per game for the 2025 season, while also tallying up 7.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

For his breakout season in Tulsa, Coney was recognized with a pair of major honors at the conference and national level, receiving a first-team All-AAC selection and a G5 second-team All-American honor.

Coney's recognitions were well deserved after a season of highlighted performances, with the linebacker recording double-digit tackles in a game on eight different occasions, with a season high of 14 tackles in a single game, which he did twice against Abilene Christian and Navy.

The linebacker, while being an underrated prospect, was rated as a three-star prospect. He was one of the coveted targets in the transfer portal at his position, as Coney was ranked as the No. 24 linebacker in the transfer portal by 247Sports.

And now the Tulsa standout will have the chance to prove himself in the SEC after recording a 100-tackle season that featured multiple double-digit tackle games. For Texas A&M, it's an addition of a highly productive linebacker to add to its defensive unit.