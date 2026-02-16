New Texas A&M Linebacker Ranked Among Top Transfers

The Texas A&M Aggies were one of the stories of college football this past season, storming to an undefeated start and one of their best years in program history.

Despite a first-round exit in the College Football Playoff, they know what it will take to get back to that point. With roster turnover after the season, including linebacker Taurean York departing for the NFL Draft, head coach Mike Elko looked to the transfer portal to add production.

Ray Coney, former Tulsa linebacker, will look to fill that void on defense in 2026. He will enter with high expectations, as he is the number two graded transfer linebacker in the country, according to PFF and should fit the bill with the Aggies as well.

Adding Elite Production

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Replacing a player of the caliber of York was going to be tough for the Aggies; he meant more than just the statistics he racked up as the leader of the defense as well. He was the team's leading tackler, totaling 72 on the season while also adding a sack on the season.

However, Coney can fill in production-wise for the Aggies next season. He had 128 tackles on the year, which was 49 more than his next closest teammate with the Golden Hurricanes. While also adding in two sacks, two passes defended, and a fumble, it's easy to see why the Aggies went after him in the transfer portal.

Highest Graded Transfer Linebackers this Off-Season🔥 pic.twitter.com/3YYZDfK53w — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 14, 2026

Because of his play in 2025, Coney was rated as the second-highest graded linebacker who transferred this offseason, earning an 87.6 grade, according to PFF. He was the 10th highest graded linebacker overall last season, and would have been the number one ranked SEC linebacker had he played for the Aggies in 2025.

While also showing off his versatility, he was the 29th-highest-graded linebacker in run defense, earning a grade of 86.9. Coney isn't afraid to pin his ears back and go after the quarterback either. Despite only having two sacks on the season, he had a pass rushing grade of 75.2, which is in the top-60 among linebackers from the 2025 season.

His pass coverage rating is the lowest of the four, according to PFF, at 73.7, but he still ranks highly overall. Coney will have high expectations for the 2026 season, filling the void left by York and commanding a defense that has been known to be suffocating under Elko. For the Aggies, they might have found a gem in the portal, though.

