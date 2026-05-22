Texas A&M Legends Who Came Back to the Sidelines in College Station

How can you expect anyone to truly leave Aggieland?

For Texas A&M football, history couldn't possibly be shown solely in a trophy case. To the contrary, it even makes its way back to the sidelines on occasion. Over the decades, a select few Aggie greats have transitioned from being the playmakers to the playcallers and orchestrating the games from the headset.

Returning home to the 12th Man headquarters means way more than just an updated staff profile picture; it places you in the company of only a select few people who took on the same challenge. Here are a few of the greatest instances of former players returning to coach at Texas A&M.

Gene Stallings

Taken on January 1, 1968, in Dallas, Texas. Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings consults one of his Aggies during their 1968 Cotton Bowl game against Alabama. Stallings famously led Texas A&M to a 20-16 upset victory over his former mentor, Paul "Bear" Bryant, in this game. | Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

The oldest, and maybe the most story-book return, belonged to the great Gene Stallings. In 1954, Stallings competed at the defensive end position and played for an Aggie legend, coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. He was one of the "survivors" of the infamous 10-day summer boot camp, hosted by coach Bear. The players were titled the "Junction Boys" after enduring a brutally hot training camp in Junction, Texas.

What is ironic about this specific case is that when Stallings returned to Texas A&M as the head coach in 1965 at 29 years old, he would face his greatest role model, Paul Bryant, in the most infamous game of his career.

In 1968, the Aggies made it all the way to the Cotton Bowl, where they would face the Bryant-led Crimson Tide in an intense battle. Ultimately, the student became the master, as Stallings' Fightin' Farmers won the game 20-16. Solidifying Stallings' greatness as the Texas A&M head coach, Bryant, his former mentor and coach, carried him off the field in a historic showcase of mutual respect.

Terry Price

A classic sideline capture of the legendary, late Texas A&M defensive line coach and "Wrecking Crew" standout Terry Price ('90) sporting his headset during a night game at Kyle Field. | Texas A&M Athletics

Terry Price, who passed away just a few years ago, is remembered in the 12th Man as an amazing person, player, and coach who gave his all to the Texas A&M football program.

Prior to his time as master recruiter and a legendary defensive line coach on the Aggie staff, Price was a dominant player for Texas A&M from 1986 to 1989. He played under legendary coaches like Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum, and he anchored the defensive front during the era of the original "Wrecking Crew," leading the Southwest Conference in tackles amongst d-linemen in his senior year.

Later, after a short period of time in the NFL, Price came back to the SEC, making his rounds before finally landing at his alma mater in 2012. After returning home, the Aggies couldn't let him go, and he was the heartbeat of the coaching staff for over a decade. In his time at A&M, he was known for being a tactician and an elite recruiter who always seemed to build strong relationships with prospects and players, mentoring historic talents like Myles Garrett. Price coached with an infectious passion and energy, and a true, deep love for Texas A&M and the people around him until his tragic passing in 2023.

Dat Nguyen

Dat Nguyen, inside linebackers coach for Texas A&M under Mike Sherman from 2010 to 2011. | Texas A&M Athletics

Finally, maybe the most talented and notable Aggie on this list, Dat Nguyen, is renowned amongst the Aggie fanbase. Nguyen did much more than just play linebacker for Texas A&M in the late 1990s; he broke records and single-handedly redefined the linebacker position.

The All-American led a newer wave of the "Wrecking Crew" defense, capturing not only the 1998 Big 12 Championship but also winning both the Bednarik and Lombardi Awards. Shortly after his incredible senior season, he was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys, where he had a shorter, but still great career in the NFL. When his time was up, what else could he do but return to his alma mater?

In 2010, Nguyen took on the role of inside linebackers coach, where he was able to mentor and teach players in rooms with his pictures and awards on the walls. He was able to do what many people can only dream of: he was given the opportunity to pour his revitalized take on the linebacker position into young men and reestablish the Aggie defense.

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