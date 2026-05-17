Ranking the Fiercest Rivalries in Texas A&M Football History

The significance of rivalries in college football makes the games electric, and the Texas A&M Aggies are no strangers to a heated rivalry.

Though it's true that the majority of the Texas A&M rivalries were prominent in its military school days, the Aggies have always had significant notoriety for keeping traditions alive, and many of those feelings are still buried deep in the roots of the 12th man.

Our ranking of Texas A&M's biggest rivalries includes our biggest foes from today, as well as an entire century ago.

5. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Just down the road, the Texas Tech Red Raiders waited day and night for the opportunity to destroy the Aggies in Lubbock. One of the more traditional rivals on the list, this beef took place all the way from 1927 to 2011.

They duked it out in the Big 12 and even moved conferences together after just one year in the SWC. The games in Lubbock were notoriously hostile, and the fan bases genuinely disliked one another. The consistency of the rivalry has quieted it, as the Aggies moved on to the SEC in 2012, and they haven't played each other since.

4. The Battle of the Brazos

Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another rivalry ended by Texas A&M's departure to the SEC, the Battle of the Brazos used to be straight chaos. Though it is overlooked by newer fans, the fact that the two teams are separated by just a quick drive down Highway 6 made this Rivalry super special.

Texas A&M and Baylor played over 100 times before 2012, and have not played since. The bad blood has carried over to other sports, and if these teams had an opportunity to play each other again, it might look like they never stopped. It ranks highly specifically on historical significance and its regional proximity.

3. The Southwest Classic

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Tyler Wilson (8) runs for a two-point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Jonathan Stewart (11) at Cowboys Stadium. The Razorbacks beat the Aggies 42-38. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

With over 80 meetings spanning since 1903, Arkansas is one of A&M's most frequent and anticipated opponents. This rivalry was a staple of the old Southwest Conference and was recently revived in 2009 as a neutral-site battle in Arlington before moving back to on-campus sites.

It’s a fierce and physical annual clash that is generally a toss-up, no matter the situation. When these teams play each other, records and statistics couldn't matter; it will always be a dog fight. This is arguably the most competitive rivalry on this list because it is not fueled by hatred, but by straight competitiveness.

2. The Battle for the Boot

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although these teams have been competing since 1899, the rivalry exploded when A&M joined the SEC in 2012. It has given fans all-time, legendary moments like the 7-overtime classic in 2018 and many other must-see games every year. Both programs are consistently fighting for the SEC, as well as recruiting from very similar Texas and Louisiana borders.

Unlike the Razorbacks, this feud between the Aggies and Tigers is pushed primarily by hate for the other team. Both teams despise each other, their location, their stadium, and everything else in between. You are practically guaranteed a classic every single time that they play.

1. The Lone Star Showdown

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) carries the ball as Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) makes the tackle in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. | Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It just doesn't get bigger than the Lone Star Showdown, especially when the rivalry is baked into almost every Texas A&M tradition. After a 12-year hiatus between the two enemies that left a massive hole in college football, the rivalry was finally restored just recently with the addition of Texas to the SEC. Between a century of original Southwest Conference history, including the Aggie War Hymn and the iconic horns-down hand sign, this will always be public enemy number one in College Station.

This rivalry is practically bigger than football itself and will remain significant in both teams' history for decades, and maybe even centuries to come. If you are looking for true, unfiltered hate, this rivalry is arguably the best you'll find. These two teams simply cannot stand each other, and it makes their disputes all the more entertaining.

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