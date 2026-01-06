Texas A&M May Have Just Landed Its Best Transfer Portal Commit Yet

As expected, the Texas A&M Aggies are staying busy in the transfer portal.

And unsurprisingly, they've landed yet another defensive player to help address the losses on that side of the ball.

Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from San Diego State edge rusher Ryan Henderson, filling a major need for the Aggies for the 2026 season.

Texas A&M's Lands Potential Cashius Howell Replacement

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell headed to the NFL Draft after a season to remember, the Aggies need to find an experienced and talented pass rusher out of the portal this offseason.

Enter Henderson, who could potentially step into that role next season.

A Las Vegas native, Henderson had the best season of his career this year with San Diego State, posting 22 total tackles (17 solo), seven sacks and one pass breakup.

He finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West in sacks but will now face tougher competition in the SEC.

At first, some thought that the increase in difficulty would make things tough on Howell but he eliminated all doubt, finishing the 2025 season with an impressive 11.5 sacks.

It will certainly be tough for Henderson to match this production next season, but it's clear that the Mike Elko's defense can produce elite pass-rushing numbers.

Henderson is now the eighth portal commit for the Aggies so far this offseason,

He now joins a Texas A&M portal class that features players like Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard, offensive line Trovon Baugh, Illinois kicker David Olano, Fresno State tight end Richie Anderson III, LSU Tigers offensive lineman Coen Echols, Colorado defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain, Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney and UTSA tight end Houston Thomas.

The Aggies will have a new defensive coordinator next season in Lyle Hemphill after Jay Bateman headed off to Kentucky. He will now be tasked with getting these new defensive transfers acclimated to the scheme.

“Having [new defensive coordinator Lyle] Hemphill come in, and kind of be the box guy, which has allowed Jay the freedom to come down to the field, and so now the linebackers see him in between every possession,” Elko said earlier this season. He’s also able to make the adjustments that are necessary across all 11 guys. And you know that that’s been, obviously, something I know he’s been really excited about, because I think that allows us to adjust in game at a much higher level than we were at times last year.”