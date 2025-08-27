Texas A&M Opens 2025 Season as Heavy Favorite Against UTSA
We’re just days away from the Texas A&M Aggies officially kicking off their 2025 season at Kyle Field against the UTSA Roadrunners. Year two under head coach Mike Elko begins Saturday at 6:30 p.m., as the Aggies look to build on last season’s disappointing 8–5 finish.
On paper, A&M enters as the clear favorite. But Jeff Traylor’s Roadrunners aren’t a team to overlook. UTSA returns a roster with plenty of veterans and an influx of portal talent.
Quarterback Owen McCown leads a veteran offense boasting a wide array of returning starters while Alabama transfer Kendrick “Thanos” Blackshire will spearhead a defense littered with raw talent.
Yet despite UTSA’s strengths, the betting lines leave little doubt: Vegas expects the Aggies to roll over UTSA.
How Big of a Favorite is Texas A&M in Week One?
Texas A&M should be the favorite against UTSA, no doubt. The Aggies opened the week as 22 point favorites and the line has only gone up. As of Wednesday morning, the Aggies are listed as 24.5-point favorites with -2275 odds to win outright. UTSA, meanwhile, sits at +1175, meaning a $20 bet on the Roadrunners would return $255, while the same wager on A&M would barely net $20.88.
Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 56.5 points, anticipating a high scoring matchup. With both offenses projected to be the strength of their teams, this should be an easy over.
With A&M unveiling its official depth chart Tuesday night, the line movement in the Aggies’ favor may not be coincidental.
Vegas has historically been high on the Aggies and this season is no different. According to BetMGM, A&M currently holds the 13th best odds to win the national championship (+3000), the 5th best odds to reach the SEC Championship Game (+1500), and sits at a favorable +200 to make the College Football Playoff.
That’s a step up from last year’s preseason outlook, when A&M entered at +4000 to win it all and +1200 to reach Atlanta. Despite opening this season ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll, oddsmakers clearly view the Aggies as a Top 15 team with dark-horse playoff potential.
Speculation ends Saturday night when the Aggies take the field against UTSA. The stage is set for Marcel Reed to take step one into leading A&M to playoff contention while the Roadrunners will be looking to pull off an App State caliber upset.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER