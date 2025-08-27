Texas A&M Releases First Official Depth Chart vs. UTSA Roadrunners
After an interesting 2024 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies are on the brink of beginning the second season under head coach Mike Elko.
Texas A&M showed some major strides as a program last season but are now expected to compete for an SEC Championship once again while also earning a spot in the second-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
And with the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners set for Saturday in College Station, Texas A&M has dropped its first depth chart of 2025.
Texas A&M's Initial Depth Chart
Some of the most notable spots on the depth chart are at wide receiver, where Mario Craver, KC Concepcion, Terry Bussey and Asthon Bethel-Roman are listed as the starters. Texas A&M made it a point to address the wide receiver position this offseason, giving Marcel Reed ample targets to choose from.
At tight end, Theo Melin Öhrström, Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack are all listed as potential starters, with only an "OR" separating them.
Here's a look at how everything came together on Texas A&M's first depth chart:
Elko and staff return much of the same talent in the secondary from last season, with the most notable addition being Georgia Bulldogs cornerback transfer Julian Humphrey.
However, Elko recently pointed out how impressed he's been with cornerback Dezz Ricks, who had a solid redshirt freshman season after arriving to College Station as a transfer from Alabama.
"Dezz got put in a situation last year as a young kid where, you know, we weren't as deep as we wanted to be," Elko said. "Jayvon Thomas was dealing with nagging injuries all year and I don't know that he ever quite played to the level that he wanted to or we hoped that he could. I think that put a lot of stress on Dezz and so there were times in the beginning, middle of the year where he was playing at a really, really high level. I don't know that he was quite ready for the amount of snaps that he had to play last year, and I think his body and his mental focus started breaking down."
If the secondary, which was arguably Texas A&M's biggest weakness last season, can make strides in 2025, there's no reason why the Aggies shouldn't be vying for a trip to Atlanta.
No. 19 Texas A&M and UTSA will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.