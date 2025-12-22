Texas A&M Plans to Make Home Run Hire to Defensive Staff

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 season ended much more prematurely than they were anticipating with a 10-3 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but now their time is fully invested into making improvements for 2026.

Those improvements include coaching movements, especially with a new offensive and defensive coordinator under Mike Elko.

Luckily for the players and the A&M fanbase, one potential hire is a familiar face that should bring delight to Aggieland.

Elijah Robinson Coming Back to A&M?

Saturday evening, it was reported by Jaxson Callaway of On3 Sports that the Aggies were planning to bring back Syracuse Orange defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Elijah Robinson argues a call while playing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Robinson served as the defensive line coach for the Aggies from 2018 to 2023, and also served as run game coordinator, co-defensive coordinator, and assistant head coach under Jimbo Fisher.

Following Fisher's firing in November 2023, Robinson took over interim head coaching duties, putting up a 1-2 record in the three games he stood in for, with a 38-10 win over Abilene Christian serving as his lone win as a head coach.

The Aggies would then lose a 42-30 contest in Baton Rouge against eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers and would also come up short in the Texas Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, where quarterback Marcel Reed made his presence known to the 12th Man, despite the 31-23 loss.

Robinson's relationship with current head coach Mike Elko is nothing new. During his time with the Aggies, Robinson coached under the leadership of Fisher and Elko, the defensive coordinator for the Maroon and White from 2018 to 2021.

After his interim tenure, Robinson was hired by Syracuse as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, where the Orange compiled a 13-12 record under head coach Fran Brown.

As a player, Robinson is an alumnus of the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he played defensive tackle and offensive guard from 2004 to 2007, before a spinal condition forced him to retire as a player.

After his playing days concluded, Robinson then worked mainly as a graduate assistant for the school from 2009 to 2013.

From 2014 to 2016, Robinson handled defensive line coaching duties for the Temple Owls, and later the Baylor Bears for the 2017 season.

The Aggies start their third season under Elko on September 5, 2026, when they host the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field.