How Texas A&M's 2026 Draft Class is Evaluated in Madden NFL 27

Fans across the world gear up for EA Sports Madden NFL 27 on its release date of August 13, 2026. Specifically, those of the 12th Man who enjoy pro football are anxiously waiting to play with their favorite Aggie rookies drafted this year.

Fans just got a sneak peek into what they can expect the gameplay to look like with the former Aggies, as EA just announced the Madden overall ratings for all ten of the Aggies taken in this historical Texas A&M draft class.

From KC Concepcion to Will Lee III, the overall ratings of the Aggies may shock you, as they have nothing to do with when they were drafted and everything to do with why they were drafted.

The First Rounder: KC Concepcion

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion reaches for an overthrown pass during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, June 10, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KC Concepcion is the obvious pick to have the highest rating at 74, given he was Texas A&M's only first-round pick. If fans choose to play with the cleveland browns in Franchise mode, they will get an instant-impact player who can turn a rather disappointing team into a Super Bowl winner.

Day 2 Trench Warriors: Chase Bisontis & Cashius Howell

Cincinnati Bengals second round pick Cashius Howell speaks with media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the two linemen taken in the second round, one was given an expected rating, while the other was left with a highly questionable one. Cashius Howell was given a 72 overall, while Chase Bisontis was given only a 69 overall rating. Still, there is plenty of room for development for both of these trench warriors, and fans who try out the Cardinals or Bengals on release day will not be disappointed.

Aggies to Jaguars: Nate Boerkircher & Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars took two Aggies in the middle of the draft, but the Madden council has decided that one may be a better pick than the other. With a 73 overall, Albert Regis stands tied for second place, and Nate Boerkircher, with a 69 overall, is sitting with Bisontis near the bottom of the Aggie list. If you come across a Jaguar user online, beware of the Fightin' Farmers on the roster.

Day 3 Tackles: Tyler Onyedim & Trey Zuhn III

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (DL13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both tackles chosen on day three were given ratings above 70, with Tyler Onyedim at a 73 overall and Trey Zuhn III at a 70 overall. One will disrupt the offense with his pass rush ability, the other will protect the quarterback with his life, but both would make excellent additions to your Madden Ultimate Team roster.

The Finale: Will Lee III, Dametrious Crownover & Ar'Maj Reed-Adams

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (DB18) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last three Aggies taken were given the overalls you would expect, except for one. Ar'Maj Reed-Adams is last on the list with a 69 overall, then Dametrious Crownover with a 70. Will Lee III, however, is second on the list with a 73 overall, which will surprise even the most diehard fans. If the Madden council got it right, we should see major production from Lee III on the virtual and physical field all

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