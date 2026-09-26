Texas A&M QB Commit Turns Down Lane Kiffin With Cancelled LSU Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies will still have to take care of business on the field at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night against the LSU Tigers, but the coaching staff will head into the game knowing it got a recruiting win over Lane Kiffin regardless.

Texas A&M quarterback commit Donald Tabron II originally planned to take a visit to LSU for Saturday night's game against the Aggies.

However, less than 24 hours after the news broke of his trip to Baton Rouge, Tabron cancelled his visit with LSU, per reports from Rivals. Lane Kiffin and the Tigers would no doubt love to flip his commitment, but this decision is a massive sign that Tabron could be on the brink of shutting down his recruitment at some point in the forseeable future. Only time will tell.

Why Donald Tabron II's Cancelled LSU Visit is Massive for Texas A&M

Donald Tabron II, 16, a quarterback at Cass Technical High School, throws a football during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tabron's decision to cancel his LSU visit should be viewed a major win for Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko.

LSU is typically seen as one of the QB factories in college football thanks to multiple Heisman Trophy winners and multiple other draft picks at the position in the last decade.

Despite this elite reputation, Tabron is sticking with Texas A&M, at least until LSU makes a recruiting pitch he can't turn down. Tabron clearly loves the relationship he's built with the Aggie coaching staff.

There's no doubt he would have loved to see Texas A&M play in Death Valley, but LSU would be responsible with handling the visit. Instead of wearing LSU gear in Baton Rouge, Tabron will spend his weekend doing other things.

Given he was on the brink of visiting LSU, Aggie fans should expect him to take a visit to Texas A&M at some point this season.

Who is Texas A&M QB Commit Donald Tabron II?

Trae Taylor, 16, left, and Donald Tabron II, 16, middle, listen to Donovan Dooley, 40, owner and founder of Quarterback University, lead a drill during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A product of Cass Technical in Detroit, MI., Tabron is a five-star prospect in the 2028 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Tabron has received offers from programs like Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Indiana, Louisville, UCLA, Auburn, Vanderbilt and many more.

With a near 6-4, 188-pound frame, Tabron already has the size to become an elite college football quarterback and could grow some more before he arrives in College Station for his freshman year.

During the 2025 season at Cass Technical, Tabron finished with 2,819 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

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