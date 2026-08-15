Texas A&M Lands Massive 5-Star Commitment From QB Donald Tabron II

The Texas A&M Aggies have already put together what could end up being the No. 1 overall class in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Now, Mike Elko and staff are adding to their 2028 class in a massive way.

Texas A&M has landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Donald Tabron II, per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett. He's one of the best players in the 2028 cycle and now gives the Aggies what could be their quarterback of the future in a few years time.

Texas A&M Beat Other Elite Programs for QB Donald Tabron II

Trae Taylor, 16, left, and Donald Tabron II, 16, middle, listen to Donovan Dooley, 40, owner and founder of Quarterback University, lead a drill during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A product of Cass Technical in Detroit, MI., Tabron is a five-star prospect and the No. 3 overall quarterback in the class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. At 6-4, 190 pounds, he's already got impressive size and could still be growing.

The Aggies beat out Oregon and LSU for Tabron. He also received offers from programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Miami, Louisville, Vanderbilt, SMU, Kentucky, Auburn, Colorado, Arkansas, North Carolina, Arizona, Washington, Illinois, Cal, Maryland and many more.

It's a significant win for Texas A&M, especially since it comes at the quarterback position.

There's no doubt that the Aggies have already established themselves as an elite program on the recruiting trail under Elko, but Texas A&M isn't typically viewed as a quarterback factory on a national scale.

That unofficial title likely belongs to programs like Oregon and LSU, two teams that have sent multiple signal-callers to the NFL over the years while combining for three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks since 2014.

Donald Tabron II Gives Texas A&M Its Second 2028 Commit

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tabron is now the second commitment for Texas A&M in the 2028 class, joining three-star edge rusher Chance Archangel, who committed to the Aggies in June.

With the focus still on finishing out the 2027 recruiting class, many teams have yet to build any real momentum with commitments in the 2028 cycle. But the Aggies aren't most teams, and Tabron's verbal pledge is now a good sign of things to come for Texas A&M.

The upcoming season will prove big for Texas A&M to start developing stronger relationships with top 2028 recruits. Unlike Tabron, many of their decisions remain far down the line, so getting a foot in the door early could end up paying off for the Aggies.

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